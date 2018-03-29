Homers are chic, but White Sox hitting coach pushing for tough outs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Home runs are the greatest, they are entertaining and as the best possible outcome for any hitter in any situation, they are of course more than welcomed by any and all hitting coaches, Todd Steverson included.

But the White Sox coach is always quick to say of the 30-40 home run hitter, ‘What are you doing with the other 550 plate appearances?”

Homers are the thing, and as hitters lock in on launch angles swinging for the fences — a record 6,105 dingers rang out of major league ballparks in 2017 — Steverson, above all else, wants his Sox to be “tough outs” in 2018, starting with today’s opener against the Royals and left-hander Danny Duffy in Kansas City (3:15 p.m., NBC Sports Chicago, 720-AM).

Here is the Sox lineup:

Todd Steverson listens between White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez (left) and Avisail Garcia on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Chicago. (AP)

Yoan Moncada 2B, Avisail Garcia RF, Jose Abreu 1B, Matt Davidson DH, Nicky Delmonico LF, Welington Castillo C, Tim Anderson SS, Yolmer Sanchez 3B, Adam Engel CF.

“From my standpoint, I want to see us play the game fundamentally sound every day and just do what they do,” Steverson said. “Home runs, I get, it’s part of the game now. Launch angle … you know what? Guys who can hit beat the guys who swing for launch angle, all day long. That’s my opinion and I’ll stick with it. You have a team that swings for homers all day, good for you. You have a team that knows how to hit all day, I’ll take them over that.”

Jose Abreu led the Sox with 33 homers last season. Matt Davidson was second with 26. With 186 homers, the Sox ranked 25th last season playing in hitter-friendly Guaranteed Rate Field. They added catcher Welington Castillo, who hit a career-high 20 with the Orioles in 96 games last year, but traded away Todd Frazier during the 2017 season.

What do Sox have in 2018?

“We have guys that want to hit, want to be hitters,” Steverson said. “When a guy comes up to the plate, we want everybody going, ‘dang, he can hit. The game might be over right now. He’s going to get that guy in.’ Not ‘we can pitch to him and he’s an out.’ We have a lot more guys on that level of ‘they have to pitch to our guys’ more than ‘we can do this and do that and he’s out.’ ”

Manager Rick Renteria is expected to have good speed at the top of his opening day lineup with Yoan Moncada and Avisail Garcia, followed by his top home run hitters Abreu, Davidson and Castillo. After that, he’ll have more speed with Tim Anderson, Yolmer Sanchez and Adam Engel in the bottom half.

“This team is very athletic,” Steverson said. “We can run, steal bases, take extra bases. We have some pop in the lineup — not a tremendous amount in terms of three, four five guys hitting 30 or 40 a year but we have some guys who can get some extra base hits, even triples.”

What Steverson wants, though, are ultra-competitive at-bats. Tough outs, as they say.

“Up and down the lineup,” he said.

TJames Shields gets the start on the mound against his former team.

Royals lineup: Jay LF, Merrifield 2B, Moustakas 3B, Duda 1B, Cuthbert DH, Soler RF, Gordon CF, Escobar SS, Butera C, Duffy P