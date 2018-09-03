Homers by Palka, Davidson in ninth carry White Sox past Tigers

Chicago White Sox's Reynaldo Lopez pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

Another day, another strong pitching performance by the White Sox.

And two home runs in the ninth inning added up to a victory for the home team.

Daniel Palka hit a game-tying homer off Shane Greene and Matt Davidson hit a two-run tiebreaking shot to lift the Sox to a 4-2 victory after right-hander Reynaldo Lopez pitched seven innings of one-run ball for the second consecutive outing before a Labor Day crowd of 15,540 Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It was Lopez’ third good outing in a row, following a superb start at Yankee Stadium.

Over the last 11 games, Sox starters Lopez, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Carlos Rodon and James Shields own a 2.71 ERA, the best mark in the American League during that time.

Ian Hamilton recorded four consecutive outs in relief of Lopez but left-hander Jace Fry gave up a homer to Victor Martinez in the ninth inning to break a 1-all tie. It was Martinez’ 32nd career homer against the Sox, the most in his career against any team.

Nicky Delmonico led off the first with a homer against Michael Fulmer, who did not allow a hit after that. Fulmer had to leave the game when he took a comebacker from Daniel Palka off his right shin. Fulmer is day to day.