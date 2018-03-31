High hopes in Rogers Park as Loyola tips off in Final Four

Fans cheer on the Ramblers during their Final Four matchup Saturday at Loyola's official watch party at the Gentile Arena on the school's Rogers Park campus. | Julie Whitehair/Sun-Times

Martie Wynne, faculty member of Loyola’s School of Education, said she remembers the 1963 NCAA Championship — the last time Loyola won it all.

But this year’s this year’s run came “out of the blue” for Wynne, as it did for the thousands of students and other fans who crowded the Gentile Arena on the school’s Rogers Park campus Saturday to cheer the team in their Final Four matchup with Michigan. Some broke out into cheers during the national anthem, and the arena erupted earlier as a message from Sister Jean was read aloud to the crowd.

“I was aware that they were having a very good season, but I did not think it would end up in the Final Four,” Wynne said.

She went to graduate school at Michigan, but Wynne said there was no divided loyalty — she’s been with Loyola for 39 years.

Others fans were just cozying up on the bandwagon. Emma Jane Caldwell, 21, said she’s been a fan “since they started winning.”

“I had no idea that I liked sports until I started watching the Loyola games,” Caldwell said.

Loyola junior Sarah Orchard said she only started following the team about 2 weeks ago: “It’s just … amazing to see everyone come together.”

Junior Sarah Orchard (right), said she only started following the team about 2 weeks ago: “It’s just … amazing to see everyone come together.” pic.twitter.com/UWt9N3u92u — Julie Whitehair (@jwhitehair11) March 31, 2018

The arena was jam-packed at tip-off, a different scene from years past in which the school had the lowest turnout in the Missouri Valley Conference. The crowd erupted as Loyola took the lead 29-22 into halftime, as Loyola Jesuits led students in cheers and trivia in Gentile.

“Oh, we’re gonna win,” said Mohammed Ismail, who admitted at the half he’d like to see more passing from his Ramblers. “We’re gonna win by double digits, too.”

Second half is in motion and the T-Rex has arrived #OnwardLU #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/3jzKr7ydvF — Julie Whitehair (@jwhitehair11) March 31, 2018

Moments before Final Four tipoff: Gentile Arena watch party is more crowded than arena used to be at most home games. pic.twitter.com/YwJUV786BO — Julie Whitehair (@jwhitehair11) March 31, 2018