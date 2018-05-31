Hot-hitting Jason Heyward delivers another multi-hit game in Cubs’ win over Mets

NEW YORK – Don’t look now, but long-struggling Cubs right-fielder Jason Heyward is heating up like few times during his two-plus seasons as a Cub.

“You just get comfortable being uncomfortable,” said Heyward, who delivered a third consecutive multi-hit game during the Cubs’ 5-1 victory over the Mets Thursday night.

“Right now I feel like I’m doing a better job of keeping it simple, just being aware and being in tune with myself at the plate, just use my hands and go from there.”

Leadoff man Ben Zobrist had the three-hit game that included a go-ahead two-run homer.

Heyward singles in the third inning Thursday.

But if Heyward has solved something at the plate, that could be a major storyline this season.

Heyward, who was moved up to the No. 2 spot in the order Thursday, is 8-for-12 going back to Tuesday.

“I don’t know that I’ve seen him swing the bat this well here,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I like the adjustments that he’s making, and I see his hands being much more active, and the ball’s coming off hotter.

“We’re going to find out. I really think his confidence is on the rise right now, and I like exactly what he’s doing.”

Going Joe to Joe

Joe Torre, the major leagues’ chief baseball office, visited the Cubs’ clubhouse on their first day in New York for a four-game series.

Torre, whose duties include discipline and rules interpretations, spent much of his time with Maddon discussing Anthony Rizzo’s slide into Pirates catcher Elias Diaz on Monday – a slide ruled legal during the game but deemed in violation of the rules by MLB the next day.

“We did talk about the play,” Maddon said. “But rear-view mirror kind of stuff, and it’s time to move on.”

Maddon, an outspoken critic of recent safety-inspired rules changes involving slides, said Torre takes no issue with the manager’s public views on the rules.

“He loves it actually,” Maddon said. “He encourages me to continue to say what I think, which I really appreciate.”

Q brings A game

For the second time in three starts and fourth overall this season, left-hander Jose Quintana (6-4) pitched at least six scoreless innings in a start – striking out the side in the first to open the game and retiring the last 11 he faced.

In between he gave up just three hits, walked two and worked out of a bases-loaded, on-out jam in the third.