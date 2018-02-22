Hottest sporting event this weekend, most sought out tickets: Loyola-ISU

For potentially the first time since 1963, the Loyola men’s basketball game will be the hottest sporting event in Chicago this weekend, according to Vivid Seats.

Loyola is scheduled to host Illinois State University Saturday at Gentile Arena for the Ramblers’ regular-season finale. Saturday’s sold-out game against the Redbirds will be the most expensive sports ticket in Chicago this weekend, according to Vivid Seats’ ticket price data.

Here’s the get-in ticket price to Chicago sporting events this weekend, according to Vivid Seats:

Loyola has been red hot all season and is poised to make a run at a March Madness berth after securing its first regular-season championship title since the Ramblers joined the Missouri Valley Conference in 2013.

Loyola hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament in more than 20 years and is likely to be the only Illinois college to make the Big Dance.

The university announced Wednesday that Saturday’s game is sold out.

