Houston Astros amp up an already powerful offense in postseason

There’s been something different all season about the Astros offense that has solved Dodgers pitching to take a 3-2 World Series lead going into Tuesday’s Game 6.

Like most of Major League Baseball, the Astros have powered up. Their 238 regular-season home runs were more than anyone but the Yankees, who slugged 241.

But the Astros, who led MLB with 896 runs, 38 more than the runner-up Yanks, have done it without sacrificing contact. Their .282 batting average led the majors. MLB average was .255. The Rockies, who hit .273, were the only other playoff team above .270, and the Dodgers’ .249 trailed the postseason’s 10-team pack.

The Astros’ lineup is loaded with hitters who provided both power and average. The middle infield combo of shortstop Carlos Correa and second baseman Jose Altuve provided 24 homers each, with Correa hitting .315 and Altuve .326. Marvin Gonzalez, who played every infield position along with left and right fields, hit .303 with 23 homers, and center fielder George Springer, with 34 homers, chipped in a .283 BA.

Astros Carlos Correa (left) and Jose Altuve celebrate after hitting solo home runs during the tenth inning against the Dodgers in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 25 in Los Angeles. | Harry How/Getty Images

Sometimes high batting averages come with a strong element of chance, aided by unusually high batting averages on balls in play. That appears to be a minor factor in Houston, where the Astros’ .309 BABiP was just a little higher than the MLB average of .300.

A bigger factor has been that the Astros put more balls in play than most teams. They struck out on 17.3 percent of plate appearances, the lowest percentage in MLB. MLB average was 21.6 percent. The Dodgers (22.3 percent) struck out a tad more than average.

The Astros also walked less than the average team. MLB teams walked in 8.5 percent of PAs with the Dodgers leading the way at 10.5 percent and the Astros 21st at 8.1 percent.

The Astros walked 19 times fewer than an average team, but with more balls in play — and a lineup of very good hitters — also had 174 more hits.

Postseason play has been tougher on Astros’ batting averages. They’re hitting .249 overall and .253 in the World Series, while keeping a low strikeout rate at 18.4 percent. The BA drop is largely due to BABiP, where the Astros are at .246 this postseason.

They have amped up the power. Astros hitters have homered 25 times in the postseason, or once per 21.6 at-bats. In the regular season, they homered once per 23.6 at-bats, ranking fourth in the majors behind the Rangers (22.9), Yankees (23.2) and Athletics (23.4).

In the World Series, the power surge has been even more prominent. The 13 home runs against the Dodgers represent one per 13.7 at-bats. Only three players in history — Mark McGwire (10.6 at-bats per homer), Babe Ruth (11.8) and Barry Bonds (12.9) — have career home run rates higher than the Astros have against the Dodgers.

That’s an oddity fueled by small sample size, but tell that to the Dodgers as they sit one game from elimination against a multi-faceted, potent offense.