How aging Ben Zobrist rebounds could impact playing time, Cubs’ leadoff question

MESA, Ariz. – The only World Series MVP in Cubs history showed up for spring training over the weekend talking with enthusiasm, talking about renewed good health and vigor and talking about winning another World Series.

Ben Zobrist also talked about being 36 years old in a young man’s game, on a young man’s team, with no illusions about what that might mean for his role this year.

“I’m not going to play 158 games or whatever,” said Zobrist, who was limited to 128 games and a career-worst .693 OPS last year in large part because of a lingering wrist injury. It bothered the switch-hitter much of the season when he hit from his natural right side as he played through it.

“I’m going to have to manage and figure out how to play great for 130,” the three-tie All-Star added added. “Being healthy and playing 130 games of nine innings would be great.”

Ben Zobrist celebrates with the 2016 World Series Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award after the Game 7 win in Cleveland | David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images

Plus the extra month of games in October he and teammates plan to play.

“From their standpoint and from my standpoint, it’s about managing my performance and my body physically,” he said. “And making sure I can do all that and keep it at the highest level I can.”

That figures to create a shifting role for Zobrist, who expects more calculated bench time and who plans to move around to more positions this year, including backup first base – a position he hasn’t been as eager to play the last year or two.

It also could have a significant impact on the Cubs’ plans for a leadoff spot they still have no prototype player to fill.

Zobrist might be the most suited hitter on the roster for the job when he plays, and manager Joe Maddon reiterated Sunday he expects a rotation of hitters in that spot – which could even involve the one-time, failed leadoff man Kyle Schwarber for occasional work there.

“It’s almost like having a closer. If you don’t have a legitimate closer, it’s OK to work the ninth inning other ways,” said Maddon, whose team faced the same dilemma a year ago and wound up second in the National League in runs scored anyway.

“I’m very comfortable with moving that around, based on guys that get on base often,” Maddon said. “And when you can combine a guy that has a high on-base and then he hits homers, too, that’s even more attractive. [Zobrist] is capable. We have a lot of guys that are capable. We’ll let it play out.”

That’s also how he’s approaching Zobrist’s overall role for a team with a maturing young core, Maddon said.

Zobrist said his wrist that was so troublesome last year that it reversed his career left-right splits is 100 percent as he starts camp, giving him no problems in the batting cage since starting to swing again this winter.

“Listen, you’re always better off when Ben Zobrist is in your lineup,” Maddon said. “He’s a little older than he had been. But he’s in great shape.

“I told him, `Let’s just see what it looks like. Go out there and play, and we’ll try to figure it out as the season begins to unwind. Because who knows? He might have an epiphany and turn back the clock a little bit – he looks that good.”

Said Zobrist: “I’m 36 now as a player. I’m just trying to win championships at this point. I told him, `Wherever you need me I’m ready.’ “

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub