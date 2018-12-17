Good, bad and best: How the Bears fared in Week 15 vs. Packers

Some weeks are better than others for the Bears. Here’s how three Bears fared in Sunday’s 24-17, NFC North-clinching win against the Packers:

Good week

Leonard Floyd doubled his season sack total Sunday, recording two takedowns of Aaron Rodgers.

The former first-round pick has put together a strong season despite the sack numbers. Since recovering from a broken hand, Floyd’s tackling and pass rush has improved considerably.

The Bears also utilized Floyd’s athleticism by dropping him into coverage. With nickelback Bryce Callahan out for the year, the Bears could lean on Floyd’s versatility the rest of the year.

Khalil Mack celebrates with fans after a win against the Packers. | Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears owe a decision on Floyd’s fifth-year option this offseason. He seems to be doing enough to justify further investment by the Bears.

Bad week

It’s hard to place too much blame after beating a rival to clinch the division, but coach Matt Nagy’s had better days. His decision to fake a punt in the third quarter backfired. So did having running back Tarik Cohen handle a shotgun snap on third down in the fourth quarter. He fumbled after faking a handoff to Jordan Howard, giving the Packers the ball.

Nagy vowed that his aggressiveness won’t change the rest of the year. But Sunday was a reminder that for every cute play that works — “Santa’s Sleigh,” “Oompa Loompa,” “Willy Wonka” and others — there’s the chance that the Bears look silly.

Best week

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack finished with 2 ½ sacks, his most in any game this season, but none was more impressive than when he literally backed into Rodgers for a takedown. Mack sacked the Pack with his back.

Mack’s has 12 ½ sacks despite missing two starts and being hampered in two more with an ankle injury. Richard Dent has the Bears’ franchise record with 17 ½ sacks in 1984, and also holds the team’s No. 2 and No. 3 rankings.

Since 2014, the year Mack entered the league, only the Texans’ J.J. Watt was more multi-sack games.

Asked about the Bears winning the division Sunday, Mack was his typical no-nonsense self.

“Anybody can say they knew it was gonna be possible after the fact,” Mack said. “It’s all about getting these wins, stacking these wins and every guy believing in each other and putting in the hard work. The hard way pays off.”