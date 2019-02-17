How the Cubs plan to navigate April of reckoning without closer Brandon Morrow

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs closer Brandon Morrow paused to consider how much he might impact the team’s big goals this year when he finally joins the bullpen after finishing his elbow rehab work.

“I hope they’re not waiting for me,” he said, “you know what I mean?”

To be clear, Morrow isn’t suggesting an extended stay on the injured list; he expects to miss about the first month of the season.

But just as clear: The Cubs haven’t waited.

Strop

While they didn’t exactly go hot and heavy on free agent pitching – or even much more than mild and medium – the Cubs added some volume to the bullpen that in theory provides at least a little more safety net for the ninth inning.

With the addition of one-time Orioles closer Brad Brach, the Cubs have five pitchers in camp who have closing experience – most with at least as much experience as Morrow has.

Last year’s bullpen was tied for second in the National League in most walks allowed but led the NL with a 3.35 ERA.

“I think everybody else is going to be good enough when I’m away that it’s [going to be] a bonus when I come back and not something that needs to happen,” said Morrow, who was mostly dominant the first half of last season on the way to 22 of his 40 career saves – until the elbow cost him the second half of last season.

They’d better be, or what’s shaping up as a critical season during this competitive window could unravel quickly by the time Morrow expects to return.

The front office has made it clear in exit interviews, off-season chats and spring introductory meetings that a different level of “urgency” is expected this year from largely the same group of players after two years of disappointing results in October following the 2016 championship.

Beyond exercising Cole Hamels’ $20 million option because they can’t bank on Tyler Chatwood, they added no impact names to the roster since their wild-card loss. They put off talking to manager Joe Maddon about an extension until the end of his contract, at the end of this year. And the onus is on the young core of hitters to fix the offense that team president Theo Epstein said “broke” over the second half of 2018.

But even with urgency, exceptional managing and more potency at the plate, its hard to imagine a strong start in April without strong finishes from the bullpen.

Don’t expect Maddon to name a fill-in closer – now or when the season starts.

“It’s fluid, and it’s something I’ve done before,” Maddon said. “I’m very comfortable with it. We get plenty of information. The big thing is conversing with the guys themselves so they have an understanding of what’s going on.”

But count on Pedro Strop to resurrect his supporting role in the ninth inning until Morrow returns (or until pulling another hamstring while batting for himself) – unless somebody like Brach, a 2016 All-Star as a setup man.

“If I’m the closer, fine. I’m willing to take the challenge and pick my boy up,” Strop said. “But hopefully Brandon will be healthy sooner than later. And also we’ve got a bunch of guys I the bullpen that can do that, guys that have done it before, too.”

Last year’s most valuable reliever, Steve Cishek, is a former closer who leads the team with 125 career saves. Second on the team is Brandon Kintzler, who was an All-Star closer with Minnesota in 2016 before a trade that summer to Washington. He has 48.

“And even C.J. [Edwards], he’s one of the younger guys back there,” Strop said. “But he’s got something in that arm, and got some movement on that ball. I’m pretty sure he can do it, too.

“I feel comfortable because I’m not by myself in there. It’s not like, `Oh, we’ve got a down bullpen.’ We’ve got the best bullpen in the National League. Whatever they decide to do we’re willing to do it and ready to compete.”