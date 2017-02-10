How Cubs went from near sellers to buying their chances for a repeat

By the time spring training visions of dynasties gave way to the real possibility of the Cubs becoming sellers at the trade deadline, Kyle Hendricks and John Lackey were on the disabled list and the Brewers had pulled to a 5½-game lead in the division.

“We’re not looking back at the Cubs,” Milwaukee closer Corey Knebel said then.

Fast-forward 12 weeks and 49 Cub victories, and Knebel doesn’t have to look back to find the Cubs, who are headed to a third consecutive postseason for the first time since the dead-ball era.

How in the world that happened and how the Cubs believe another World Series could be in play because of it as they open the playoffs against the Washington Nationals Friday:

A fan holds up a sign during the season finale Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Q and Answers to the starting pitching

Team president Theo Epstein said the front office was one bad road trip and homestand away from selling short-term veterans at the July 31 deadline. He also pounced on the chance to land short- and long-term asset Jose Quintana from the White Sox during the All-Star break – a move many in the clubhouse called an emotional boost.

“Our ownership and front office, they mean what they say when they talk about an opportunity to win a World Series every year,” right fielder Jason Heyward said. “When that trade happened, that’s what they showed.”

Quintana went 7-3 with a 3.74 ERA for the Cubs, pitching the team’s two best starts of the year (8-0 in Baltimore in his first start and 5-0 in Milwaukee in his second-to-last one). Lackey returned from a sore foot and was a different pitcher, including a 5-0 run with a 3.06 ERA his first six starts back. Hendricks returned on July 24 and had a 2.19 ERA the rest of the way. Jake Arrieta got hot until a hamstring injury slowed him the final few weeks.

And the rotation went from a 29-33 first half with a 4.66 ERA to 35-14 with a 3.36 ERA – second only to Cleveland in the majors in wins and ERA since the break.

That’s the most significant, most obvious difference on the field.

More subtle, even ironic, key factors in the Cubs’ pitching resurgence, uptick in hitting and position of relative strength 12 weeks after the break:

No Star Power

The Cubs got exactly one All-Star this year, after landing seven in 2016, including the entire National League starting infield. That was Wade Davis, who did not endure the lengthy 2016 postseason and who had only 16 save chances (30 innings) in the first half.

“I really think those few days at the break, with some of our guys not making an All-Star team, was probably one of the best things for this team,” veteran Ben Zobrist said, “because everybody came back refreshed and excited to change the whole point of the season and the way it was going. That definitely was the turning point.”

The Schedule Eased

Fifty-three of the 74 games after the break were against teams that went into the break with losing records. The Cubs went 39-14 against those teams (10-11 against the better teams).

They went 14-3 in their first 17 out of the break and won 15 of their final 19. The rest of the season: 63-63.

Rest and Patience

Between false starts and false hope throughout the first half, manager Joe Maddon preached patience and continued a liberal schedule of rest for his everyday players and rotation – recognizing two years of deep playoff runs and the anticipation of another October.

“As human beings, seriously, coming off of winning a World Series in Chicago, after a century, there’s a lot attached to that that’s really hard to evaluate,” Maddon said. “So you’ve got to try to be patient.”

Said first-year Cub reliever Brian Duensing: “Being an outsider coming here for the first time, the way we started the second half really showed me maybe how tired mentally and physically the team was from how long the season was last year. … I can only imagine.

“You could tell it was just completely a different energy on and off the field the second half.”

