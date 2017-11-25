How slow salary growth, tanking persist in era of record MLB revenues

Baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement already looks worse than the previous CBA for many of the major-league players who negotiated it.

For the same reasons it could also be worse for many fans.

This was the case agent Scott Boras made during the recent general managers meetings when he talked about the cost of residing in baseball’s “Playoffville” as he railed against teams limiting player spending based on the luxury tax threshold in the CBA.

He criticized the Mets, goaded the Cubs, and he called out the Marlins for claiming losses during a time of unprecedented profits across the board in baseball.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred presents Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts with his World Series ring in April.

Boras’ agenda is driven by the fact he has most of the top free agents on the market this winter, including the Cubs’ Jake Arrieta and Diamondbacks’ J.D. Martinez.

But the larger point is undeniable: Teams are awash in vast media revenues that have skyrocketed in the past decade, with overall industry revenues going from 7 billion to 10 billion in just the last six years, according to Forbes.

The media gold rush (between TV rights and digital revenues) in the past 10-15 years has overtaken attendance as the primary source of team revenues for the first time in history – consequently, making attendance less of a consideration in business practices.

One natural byproduct is the growing popularity of tanking in MLB – which has been great so far for teams such as the Cubs and Astros, but a problem for the competitive integrity of the industry.

Along with the revenue growth, franchise values have boomed even more dramatically, according to Forbes – the average value more than tripling in 10 years, to $1.54 billion in 2017.

Between 2014 and 2015 the number of teams valued at $1 billion or more rose from five to 15 – half the teams in the majors.

As Boras said, no team is losing money anymore – not even the poverty-pleading Marlins, who gave out the richest contract in MLB history to Giancarlo Stanton three years ago and under the new Derek Jeter-led ownership are shopping Stanton.

Any stated losses are a function of debt structure or profit taking, he suggested, appearing to state the obvious.

In April, Forbes wrote, “Long gone are the days when MLB was replete with teams bleeding cash.”

Major league salaries have risen as well. But not nearly at the same rate.

And that gap figures to only grow, with the players themselves to blame for agreeing to a CBA that sets the payroll thresholds for triggering the competitive balance (or “luxury”) tax at $197 next season, then $206 million, $208 million and $210 million for 2019-2021.

Only the Dodgers have been willing in recent years to spend beyond that threshold with little or no lip service to getting below it. The Yankees have regularly overspent the limit but have talked for several years about getting under it. Five teams exceeded it in 2017.

Strong incentives for staying below the level include increasingly steep penalties that can involve draft pick position and draft pick compensation for free agents.

So what? Who cares if every team stays under it, the industry thrives and young players continue to get more opportunities?

Maybe the next Jason Heyward doesn’t get $184 million or the next Homer Bailey $105 million.

For a given front office and fan base, that can certainly be a good thing.

And to be fair, some of the recent player spending has included increases in international amateur spending (though that’s been regulated downward in the new CBA, too).

But player agents’ personal concerns aside, the game has an integrity problem when it’s flush with enough revenue across-the-board to assure a reasonable distribution of talent on rosters throughout the game and when 20 percent or more of its teams see tanking as a viable team-building concept with few consequences to pay.

Cub fans saw this play out from 2012 through ’14 before the competitive turnaround, and White Sox fans are going through it now.

Along the way, ticket prices at Wrigley Field remained among the highest in the game during the famine years – then spiked during the feast years.

And what if the White Sox process doesn’t bear the same results? Not everybody can be the Cubs and Astros – especially if a given team isn’t willing to pay the big-ticket price for Jon Lester or Justin Verlander when the time to compete arrives.

And this: The Cubs consider the next four or five years part of the extended competitive window Theo Epstein’s front office has built, and their industry-leading economic growth has included an estimated $80 million to $100 million in additional revenue from their three deep postseasons runs in 2015-17 alone.

And now they need lots of pitching to get back to the World Series-favorite levels of the Dodgers and Astros.

But the luxury-tax threshold remains a factor in their plans. And against that backdrop they have no intention to accelerate spending in one given market if it means compromising their ability to spend in another that may be more attractive.

Boras calls the Cubs’ immense growth since overcoming years of debt burdens related to the 2009 purchase of the team “the economic hurricane in Chicago’’ – later calling it a “Cubbi-cane.”

“The amount of money rolling in, the revenues annually, in the future, the Cubs can do whatever they choose to do in this free-agent market and the next one,” he said.

He’s right. That doesn’t mean the Cubs are wrong in the microeconomic decisions for their team.

But it’s a macroeconomic problem for MLB, and its fans.

In 1994, White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and other hardline owners were so hawkish on salary containment, including hard-cap proposals, that MLB lost three months of baseball and a postseason over the 1994-95 labor stoppage.

More than two decades of labor peace later, it looks like he won after all.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com