How strongly should the Bears consider taking WR Calvin Ridley at No. 8?

INDIANAPOLIS – It didn’t take long for Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley to be subjected to the media’s yearly, often amusing tradition of yelling various teams at prospects during the interview portion of the NFL Scouting Combine.

Did he meet with the Packers?

Ravens?

OK, fine, how about the Bears, too?

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Bears will address their need at wide receiver by taking Calvin Ridley of Alabama with the No. 8 pick of the NFL Draft. (Getty Images)

“Tonight,” Ridley said Friday afternoon of his scheduled meeting with the Bears.

Of course, the Bears are closely evaluating receivers in this year’s draft. General manager Ryan Pace needs to build around quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Last season, the Bears’ receiving corps was decimated by early injuries to Cam Meredith, Kevin White and Markus Wheaton.

It’s important for the Bears to spend as much time with Ridley as possible. He is widely viewed as the best receiver in the class, though his true value might not be within the top 10. Overall, some scouts view Day 2 of the draft as when the most value for receivers can be found.

Trubisky’s presence certainly changes many aspects about the Bears. But reaching on players based on a need is dangerous. For the Bears, that’s particularly true at receiver, with White — Pace’s first draft pick in 2015 – only appearing in five games over three seasons because of various serious injuries.

Overall, evaluating receivers has been become problematic for NFL teams. Regardless of his injuries, it’s taken White time to adjust to the NFL because of the limited route tree he ran in college at West Virginia.

In the last three years, there have been 13 receivers drafted in the first round. The Raiders’ Amari Cooper — another Alabama product whom Ridley considers a mentor and model — is the only one to be named to the Pro Bowl.

The misses at receiver stretch beyond the past three years, too. In 2013, Tavon Austin was the first receiver selected at No. 8 by the Rams. In 2012, the Jaguars drafted Justin Blackmon with the fifth overall pick, and he’s out of the league after various problems.

The 2014 draft class — which included Sammy Watkins (No. 4, Bills), Mike Evans (No. 7, Buccaneers), Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 12, Giants), Brandin Cooks (No. 20, Saints) and Kelvin Benjamin (No. 28, Panthers) — is the special exception. In 2011, A.J. Green (No. 4, Bengals) and Julio Jones (No. 6, Falcons) also turned into immediate stars.

It’s important that the Bears compare Ridley to the NFL’s best receivers. Is Ridley on the same level as Green or Jones? Or how about Watkins, Evans or Beckham?

Ridley might be the best receiver this year, but NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said he projects him as “predominantly a slot receiver in the NFL.”

If a run on quarterback occurs early in the draft, the Bears likely will be able to select from the best at various positions, too. Their grades might dictate that other players — possibly Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward or Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson — are more worthy of the eighth overall selection than Ridley.

“I feel whoever chooses me, I’m starting on that team,” said Ridley, who received advice about the combine from Bears safety Eddie Jackson, a former Alabama teammate.

“I’m not trying to sound bold or anything. I want to be a humble guy. But I feel like whoever chooses me, I’m coming in to start and playing right away.”

If that is the Bears, Ridley can envision himself connecting with Trubisky.

“They’re on the rise,” said Ridley, who caught 63 passes for 967 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at Alabama.

“They got a great quarterback, and I feel like if they want to choose me and pick me, I’ll come in there and make plays right away. … I feel like I’ll go in there and be the ‘guy.’ ”

Still, it’s on the Bears to decide whether Ridley should be their “guy” at No. 8.