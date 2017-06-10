How to watch Cubs vs. Nationals: NLDS Game 1 online, livestream

The Cubs start their road to a repeat Friday night as the reigning World Series champions take on the Nationals in the NLDS opener.

The Cubs won their second-straight NL Central Division title as the team finished with 92–70 record. The Nationals also won their division with a 97–65 record.

Kyle Hendricks (7-5) will get things started for the Cubs in Game 1. Stephen Strasburg (15-4) will take the mound for the Nationals.

Teams : Cubs (92-70) at Nationals (97-65)

: Cubs (92-70) at Nationals (97-65) First pitch : 6:30 p.m.

: 6:30 p.m. Location : Nationals Park, Washington D.C.

: Nationals Park, Washington D.C. TV : TBS

: TBS Streaming: MLB.tv

