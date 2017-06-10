How to watch Cubs vs. Nationals: NLDS Game 1 online, livestream

Cubs 10/06/2017, 04:22pm
Madeline Kenney
email

The Cubs start their road to a repeat Friday night as the reigning World Series champions take on the Nationals in the NLDS opener.

The Cubs won their second-straight NL Central Division title as the team finished with 92–70 record. The Nationals also won their division with a 97–65 record.

Kyle Hendricks (7-5) will get things started for the Cubs in Game 1. Stephen Strasburg (15-4) will take the mound for the Nationals.

Here’s what you need to know: 

Kyle Hendricks and Stephen Strasburg will take the bump for the Cubs and Nationals in Game 1 of the NLDS. | Kamil Krzaczynski and Nick Wass/Associated Press

  • Teams: Cubs (92-70) at Nationals (97-65)
  • First pitch: 6:30 p.m.
  • Location: Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
  • TV: TBS
  • StreamingMLB.tv

