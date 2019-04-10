How to watch the 2019 WNBA Draft

Notre Dame's Jackie Young will be one of the draft's top picks Wednesday night. | AP Photo/John Raoux

The 2019 WNBA Draft will be held Wednesday night at Nike’s headquarters in New York City. The Las Vegas Aces hold the No. 1 overall pick for the third consecutive year following their lottery win and will be able to further add to a team that improved its record by six victories last season.

The Chicago Sky hold the No. 4 overall pick after posting a 13-21 record in 2018.

There are several notable players from the college game going pro even with Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu, the expected top pick, returning to school. Notre Dame point guard Jackie Young, Louisville point guard Asia Durr and Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan are among the top players available.

The Sun-Times’ Madeline Kenney previewed who the Sky might pick with their first-rounder, naming Young, Cal center Kristine Anigwe and Connecticut star Napheesa Collier among potential targets. A recent ESPN mock draft had the Sky going for Anigwe, who averaged 22.5 points and 16.2 rebounds per game in her college season.

ESPN2 will broadcast the first round of the draft starting at 6 p.m. CT before coverage moves over to ESPNU for the final two rounds.

How to watch 2019 WNBA Draft

Time: 6 p.m. CT (Round 1); 7 p.m. CT (Rounds 2-3)

TV: ESPN2 (Round 1); ESPNU (Rounds 2-3)

Live stream: WatchESPN