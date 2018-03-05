How Tommy La Stella pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in Cubs history

MESA, Ariz. – Get assigned to Iowa and decide go to New Jersey instead? No problem.

But park in the general manager’s assigned spot at spring training? Now you’re talking about a punishable offense if you’re Tommy La Stella.

“He deserved it,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s been stirring it up with the front office a bit.”

La Stella, the Cubs’ top left-handed pinch hitter and backup infielder, decided to mess with GM Jed Hoyer and other front office personnel by picking one of their spots to park in each morning.

Dressed for success: Tommy La Stella takes infield in khakis and a polo shirt.

By Monday morning, his practice clothes were gone when he got to his locker, replaced by a front office “uniform” of khakis and a polo shirt – with instructions to wear during morning stretch before practice.

Instead, La Stella put on the office-casual uni, donned ball cap, glove and spikes, and wore the garb through all of his pregame work – albeit, splitting the back of the pants to allow him to better turn a double play.

It was hard to be sure who got the last laugh Monday.

But it was definitely the strangest sight of the spring on a Cubs practice field.

And stranger still for the fact La Stella is still a Cub at all after what he pulled in the summer of 2016 – getting optioned to the minors because of a numbers crunch on the roster and refusing to report.

Instead, he went home to New Jersey, contemplated retirement, and only returned to the organization after weeks of conversations with the front office, manager, teammates and the team psychologist.

“Anywhere else I’m probably out of baseball,” La Stella said. “Which I was fully prepared for and completely accepted.”

The last guy on the end of the bench. The gall.

And all of this during the Cubs’ wire-to-wire championship season that had been about nothing but harmony and victories until then.

“But it was one of those things where they had my best interest at heart even when I didn’t understand what I wanted necessarily,” La Stella said. “They were going to allow me to take the time to figure it out. I don’t think that would have happened anywhere else.

“I’m incredibly fortunate that it was here. Which is why I am so adamant about wanting to be here.”

Barely 18 months later he’s pranking the GM.

And scribbling notes like this on meeting notices pinned to the clubhouse bulletin board: “Hitters only. So [expletive] coaches. JK [just kidding]. But seriously, [expletive].”

Whether that says more about the Cubs’ organization or La Stella is hard to measure.

“It says something about both,” said veteran Jason Heyward, a third-year Cub, who said of the organization: “They treat us like human beings.”

Team president Theo Epstein admitted in 2016 his first reaction was to release La Stella, who was not dealing with any extenuating health or family-crisis situation. Many teammates were confused by the likeable La Stella’s actions; some were chapped.

But now, Maddon said, “It’s in the rear-view mirror to the point that you don’t even think about it. And how he’s ascended within the group is really fascinating to watch.”

La Stella said some of the questions he faced then about why he played the game and whether he was playing it for others’ approval or outside expectations are now gone. He has rediscovered his passion and is in a better place – which recently has been GM’s parking spot.

“He’s developed a voice within the group,” Maddon said.

And he’s as popular as ever with teammates.

“It’s not the same when he’s not around,” Heyward said.

People around the team who have been in baseball for decades consider it one of the most remarkable things they’ve seen in the game.

“The way it’s all shaken out has been special, man,” La Stella said. “I never would have anticipated it.

“To feel like it never happened is just a testament to this place,” he said. “The closeness of the guys that we have, not only in the clubhouse but top to bottom – front office, coaches, everybody – allowing me to work through what I was working on at the time, and understanding that there is more to life than baseball. …I think the situation as it stands now kind of reflects that.”

