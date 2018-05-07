How willing is Cubs ownership to back aggressive play for Manny Machado?

Maybe the fix the Cubs need for their struggling lineup is as simple as these two words:

Manny. Machado.

A lot of dominos would need to fall in just the right directions for Baltimore’s superstar shortstop to wind up with the Cubs before the trading deadline.

But after checking in on his availability over the winter, the Cubs expect to talk to the Orioles again about Machado when the worst team in the American League inevitably makes the pending free agent available again in the coming weeks, insiders say.

Machado

They know they won’t be able to count on the Marlins showing up every week to boost the hitting like they did Monday night.

And perhaps just as important, ownership seems on board with the front office getting aggressive, especially within a competitive window of opportunity that might have less than four years remaining.

When asked how aggressive ownership should be in such a pursuit, Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts suggested the family will be as aggressive as team president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer want to be.

“We leave all the baseball decisions up to the baseball guys,” Ricketts told the Sun-Times during a few days ago. “To the extent there’s a window where they want to sign more guys, or not sign more guys, that’s their decision.”

That could be critical considering the size of the check Ricketts might be asked to write if the Cubs were successful in acquiring Machado – and, in turn, extending him on a long-term deal.

Some estimate a $300 million price tag on an eight-year free agent deal for the three-time All-Star, who turns 26 in July and ranks among the top five in the American League in batting, on-base percentage and slugging.

“That would be special,” said Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr., who’s eager to do anything he can to help facilitate a deal between the Cubs and the childhood friend he considers family. “It’s something we’ve always talked about growing up. We were always so confident. We always said, man, we’ve got to try to play together in our [big-league] careers one day.

“I’ll have to start sweet-talking Theo a little bit and see what we can do.”

Machado has made it clear that he plans to test free agency at the end of the season regardless of where the Orioles trade him. But the Almora relationship might provide the Cubs an edge in keeping that from happening.

Of course, they’d still have to acquire him in the first place in a crowded field of likely pursuers – such as the Dodgers – with strong need and deeper player capital to offer.

The Cubs don’t have the level of prospects they did when they outbid the field for Aroldis Chapman in 2016 or Jose Quintana last year.

Any deal almost certainly would have to start with shortstop Addison Russell, whose primary value involves three-plus years of club control and the kind of work in the field that made him a Gold Glove finalist in 2016.

The Cubs made him available during the winter in talks with other teams, according to sources.

“It’s kind of a different situation when my name is getting tossed around out there,” said Russell, who walked and scored in the fourth and doubled home a run in the fifth inning against the Marlins. “I love this organization. I love the guys in the clubhouse here. I’d like to stay here, but I also understand the business side of it, too.”

Whether they have what it takes to put together a total package strong enough with young pitching and possibly another hitter to compete for Machado is anything but clear.

Unlike in each of the last two years, the Cubs went into this season without an easily identifiable position area of possible need in the summer.

Now they might have one.

“Obviously our team is unbelievable as it is right now,” Almora said. “But it would be something that our families and ourselves would really love to see, being in the same uniform. That’d be cool, man.”

Contributing: Madeline Kenney