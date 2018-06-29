How would Michael Jordan fare in the BIG3? ‘He gonna get cooked’

Stephen Jackson said Michael Jordan would get cooked if he played in the BIG3. | Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest player to ever play in the NBA. But, according to Stephen Jackson, His Airness wouldn’t stand a chance in the BIG3, a 3-on-3 professional basketball league founded by Ice Cube.

After the Killer 3’s beat the Ghost Ballers 50-44 on Friday at the United Center, Jackson was asked if Jordan, a 14-time NBA All-Star and six-time Finals MVP who officially retired from playing in 2003, should join the league.

Jackson encouraged Jordan to join the league, but also gave him a fair warning: “He gonna get cooked.”

Jackson believes Jordan, 55, wouldn’t be able to keep up with the speed and competition the BIG3 offers. Killer 3’s coach and NBA legend Charles Oakley refrained from getting involved.

Here’s a transcript of the conversation:

Jackson: “Mike come out here right now, he gonna get cooked. Mike’s 55.” Metta World Peace: “Mike’s 55 but I’d love to see it.” Jackson: “I’d love to see it too, but Mike would get cooked.” Reporter: “Can I quote you on that?” Jackson: “Yes, right now? Not 10 to 15 years ago, but right now, Mike would get cooked. He put it on me when I played for him.” World Peace: “He did?” Jackson: “Yeah, he put it on me.”

There’s no word on whether Ice Cube approached Jordan about joining the league, but it’s a fun to think what it’d be like to see the GOAT playing again 15 years after his final NBA game.