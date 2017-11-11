Hurricanes’ promising young roster has a distinct Chicago flavor

RALEIGH, N.C. — Tanner Kero caught a glimpse of the dry-erase board stuck to the wall of the cramped visitors dressing room at PNC Arena and could only smile. Teuvo Teravainen was listed on the top line, Joakim Nordstrom and Marcus Kruger in the bottom six. Trevor van Riemsdyk was on defense, Scott Darling was in goal, and Klas Dahlbeck was among the healthy scratches.

More than a quarter of the Carolina Hurricanes roster is ex-Blackhawks. Even their head coach, Bill Peters, spent three seasons as coach of the Rockford IceHogs, guiding the likes of Corey Crawford and Niklas Hjalmarsson before they became Stanley Cup champions.

“It’s definitely different,” Kero said. “But it’s exciting. I think both teams will be fired up for this one.”

Darling, van Riemsdyk and Kruger are the newest additions to Chicago East. And while having familiar faces certainly eased the transition, van Riemsdyk insisted there’s no Chicago clique in the Hurricanes dressing room.

Teuvo Teravainen has three goals and six assists in 14 games this season. (AP Photo)

“It gives you that comfort before you even get here, but as soon as you do get here, you realize what a great group of guys it is,” van Riemsdyk said. “The core group that has been here are all easy to get along with and fun to hang out with. You don’t feel like you’re just hanging out with the Chicago guys. We’ve got a lot of young guys and it’s a fun locker room to be in every day. When you wake up in the morning, you don’t mind rolling out of bed and coming here.”

The ex-Hawks almost became leaders by default on a very young roster, joining three-time Stanley Cup champion Justin Williams as experienced veterans in the room. But the playoffs are a long way away, so that leadership is subtle, not overt.

“We have a couple guys here who went through that experience in Chicago, and it’s something to draw on,” van Riemsdyk said. “It’s something that you can use and maybe it helps you with your own game, and then people see that an take something from it. It’s just a part of you, and helps your game without you even knowing it.”

While Darling has stepped into the starter’s role for the first time in his NHL career, Kruger has still found himself pigeon-holed into the defensive, fourth-line center role he’s always thrived in. That’s part of the problem with being really good at a difficult and unglamorous position — coaches don’t want to mess with what works.

“Here in the beginning, it’s been pretty much the same,” said Kruger, who entered Saturday’s game with no goals and one assist in 14 games. “I [do] whatever they want me to do. Obviously, you want to chip in more offensively.”

The Hurricanes have been a possession monster early on, but like the Hawks, have struggled to score goals. Kruger, who knows a little something about winning championships, sees great potential in the Carolina lineup.

“I think we have all the pieces to do something really good,” he said. “Both me and the team wanted to have a few more points here early on in the season, and I think we deserve it, too. Hopefully we can get going a little bit.”

Kero back in

Kero — who was initially pegged as Kruger’s logical replacement on the fourth line — finally got back in the lineup after being a scratch in eight straight games. Joel Quenneville said Kero handled the prolonged absence as well as could be expected.

“It’s only natural to be a little frustrated with it,” Kero said. “We’re all competitors and you want to be out there helping your team as much as you can. It’s tough when you’re sitting out, but I tried to stay positive as much as I could, and now I’ve got my chance to prove I belong out there.”

