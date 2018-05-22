Hustle or go: White Sox manager Rick Renteria keeps enforcing only way to play

Welington Castillo certainly is old enough to know better. And the White Sox catcher, 31, has been around manager Rick Renteria enough to understand that loitering in the batter’s box while a routine pop-up soars off his bat and over first base just isn’t going to cut it.

Not with these rebuilding Sox. Not with Renteria’s oft-expressed determination to help create an “identity” within the organization.

A day after getting yanked from a game by his manager for failing to run out a play in a loss to the Orioles, Castillo — who also played for Renteria with the then-rebuilding Cubs — was accountable.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” he said. “That’s something that he always says. That’s something that he’s not going to let pass. He always says, ‘You’ve got to run the bases hard no matter what.’ And for some reason, I was just frustrated. I wanted to get the job done. I saw the ball was going to be fair, and for some reason I did not run. I think that the decision that he made was the right decision. That’s not me, and I’m not going to do it again.”

Welington Castillo was back in the lineup for the Sox a day after getting the heave-ho by his manager. (AP/Nam Y. Huh)

The Sox trailed 3-2 in the seventh inning and had runners at second and third with nobody out Monday when Castillo popped out. It was the beginning of the end of the rally and undoubtedly set a leas-than-ideal tone.

“Frustration is no excuse for lack of action,” Renteria said, “because if that was the case, I might bury myself back in the clubhouse every day if something doesn’t go right.”

Castillo was back in the starting lineup and catching James Shields on Tuesday, proof that Renteria forgives even if he isn’t inclined to forget. The Sox also had Leury Garcia in left field nearly two weeks after he was benched for failing to run out a bunt.

“As you guys have heard me say: One time is an accident, twice is a habit,” Renteria said. “We’re trying to eliminate habits if they’re there. Accidents, you understand.”

If this is Renteria digging in his heels on his old-school ways, so be it. Some observers believe, for example, that Sox players are called upon too often to bunt. Is it really the best way for a losing team to break through with some increased run production? Are enough of the Sox able to bunt proficiently to begin with?

But what does it matter what others say? There the Sox were hours before Tuesday’s game, on the field and taking bunting practice.

“It went well,” Renteria said. “It was just a reaffirmation, I guess, of focus.”

Another focus issue on the table had to do with struggling center fielder Adam Engel, who was thrown out at second Monday after trying to stretch a sharp single to left into a no-chance-at-all double. Engel embarrassed himself on the play, being thrown out by a good 15 feet.

Renteria pulled back on his original analysis that the base-running gaffe had been “reckless.”

“When Engy never really looked up to see what was actually developing in front of him,” Renteria said. “It wasn’t hustle that got him in trouble, it was not picking up his eyes to see what was developing in front of him. That was the mistake he made, but that’s correctable.”

Castillo made the point that all the Sox — young, old and in between — have to own up when they screw up for the culture to become strong.

“The same rule that is for the young guys is for the veteran guys, too,” he said. “We are a team. We are a family.”