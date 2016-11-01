I-90 heading to World Series’ Game 6 in Cleveland is Cubs Highway

From left: Cubs fans Alan Witt, Mary Ann Smith, Kenny Witt, Pam Witt and Emily Witt during a rest stop on their drive Tuesday to Cleveland for the World Series. | Provided photo

In the past 24 hours, Interstate 90 between Chicago and Cleveland turned into Cubs Highway, filled with Cubs fans flying W flags flying from their cars as they head east for Game 6 and, they hope, Game 7 of the World Series.

Lucretia McClendon, a manager for the Illinois Tollway who runs the eastern most toll plaza along I-294 that eventually leads motorists to I-90, said a car loaded with Cubs fans and decked out in Cubs gear would come through a toll every few minutes Monday and Tuesday.

“The camaraderie has been very, very lively,” McClendon said of the banter between the drivers and tollbooth workers, who’ve been given permission temporarily to wear Cubs gear to work.

“All day, it’s ‘Go, Cubs!’ ” she said.

Traffic on the Chicago Skyway was up about 9 percent Monday and Tuesday, said Avis LaVelle, a spokeswoman for the Skyway Concession Co., which operates the Skyway.

The increase was accompanied by a noticeable influx of motorists and passengers in Cubs gear, LaVelle said.

Darren Benson, 46, of Lemont, said Tuesday he’s been giving other Cubs fans on the road a silent nod “like a couple soldiers going to war.”

Benson, a manger at a meat-processing plant, says he pulled his Honda SUV alongside the car of an Indians fan Tuesday afternoon and got into a “hat battle” — both of them gesturing and pointing to their teams’ respective headgear.

Benson said the Cleveland fan “gave me the finger — then he gave me the peace sign.”

The exchange ended there. Or so Benson thought until he saw the man’s car a few minutes later at a rest stop. After a second round of good-natured ribbing, the two snapped a keepsake picture together.

Brad Rackow, 34, who lives in Hoffman Estates, had hung a Cubs sweatshirt from the window of his car to block the sun and was waving a Cubs towel at likeminded drivers.

Kenny Witt, 33, attached a W flag to his rented minivan Tuesday morning before getting on the road in Chicago. At lunchtime, Witt, who works in advertising and lives on the North Side in North Center, said he counted about 60 Cubs fans dressed in blue as he looked around at a rest stop just across the Ohio border.

“We’re everywhere,” Witt said.