‘I knew my time was gonna come’ – How Jordan Howard carried the Bears vs. Rams

Running backs coach Charles London told Jordan Howard not to look at the scoreboard late in Sunday’s game.

It was too late.

With the Bears defense trying to get one last stop in their 15-6 win against the Rams, the running back had already found his rushing yards total on the Soldier Field screen.

He had 18 carries for 99 yards — one shy of 100.

Jordan Howard carries the football past the Rams' Dante Fowler on Sunday night. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

When Prince Amukmara intercepted Jared Goff with 2:13 to play, Howard got his chance. On the last play before the Bears began kneeling down, he plunged forward for a two-yard gain — and his first triple-digit rushing game of the season.

It marked Howard’s first such game in 364 days — he had 23 carries for 147 yards on Dec. 10, 2017, against the Bengals.

He picked a perfect time to have his best game of the season — when Mitch Trubisky was playing his worst.

“He made up his mind [Sunday] when he touched the ball, he was going to run hard and finish runs and pick up tough yards for this offense,” Trubisky said after the Bears’ signature win.

The combination of Trubisky’s inaccurate throws and the Bears’ dominant defense forced head coach Matt Nagy to call a game unlike any this season. He was, at least by his own wacky standard, conservative. He leaned on his run game. The Bears’ 194 net rushing yards were by far their most of the season, topping the 161 they gained in Miami with the aid of overtime.

“All things considered, the passing game wasn’t really there,” Nagy said Monday. “So we decided to go that route, and it worked.”

The Bears have praised Howard’s attitude throughout this season, during which they’d failed to unleash a running back who totaled 2,435 rushing yards over his first two seasons. Before Sunday, Howard gained at least 70 rushing yards in only three games this year. In five more, he failed to top 40.

Those struggles made Sunday night that much sweeter.

“It says a lot,” Howard said. “I just had to stay patient. I knew my time was gonna come. I didn’t know when, but I knew I had to be ready for my moment.”

Howard — who said winning made his struggles easier — was ready Sunday.

“I’m OK with guys being frustrated throughout the year, because that means they care,” Nagy said. “But you handle it the right way. And that’s what he’s done from the very start. And I appreciate that.”

Throughout the season, Nagy has told Howard that the Bears would figure out their running game, and there would be times the Bears needed him.

For one night, both points proved prescient.

“[Sunday] was a great opportunity for him to get those chances,” Nagy said. “I thought he ran the ball hard and his vision was good, and of course it starts with the O-line making sure that penetration’s there and it’s not happening on the other side of the line of scrimmage.”

Tarik Cohen was more electric than Howard, gaining 69 yards on nine carries. Cohen had slippery runs of 32 and 23 yards — the Bears’ two longest plays of the game and the two longest runs of his season.

“I was hoping to get both of us 100 yards,” Howard said.

The Bears had to settle for one 100-yard rusher.

“I felt like if coach was going to give me the ball, I was going to try to take advantage of my opportunities,” Howard said.

Nagy has been clear that he won’t be beholden to football convention. A screen is sometimes just as good as a run. But as they march toward the playoffs, the Bears know that Sunday won’t be the last time they need a physical rushing attack.

“When it’s cold outside,” Howard said, “a lot of people don’t wanna tackle.”