Ian Happ channels Dexter Fowler in spring prep for role in Cubs leadoff rotation

MESA, Ariz. – If Ian Happ and the Cubs have their way this season they’ll have Dexter Fowler back in the leadoff spot, and all will be right with their hitting world.

Well, at least some of Fowler. Echoes of Fowler maybe.

“The guys that are really great leadoff hitters, they’re confident,” Happ said, “and they understand that if they’re going to have a good day and help the team they’ve got to get on base twice.

“That’s why Dexter was so good. And I’ve heard him say that before, and I’ve heard people say that was always his thought: that he was just always trying to get on base twice a game, whether it was two walks, hit and a walk, couple hits, whatever. That’s why he was so good at it, because that was his thought process and he did it a lot of the time.”

Happ on Monday (3-for-4 with a homer).

He also was good at it because he was, well, good. At it.

Happ might be, too. At least that’s what the Cubs think.

Their 2014 first-round draft pick showed power and an on-base knack – his on-base percentage 75 points higher than his .253 batting average – in 115 games as a rookie last year.

A switch-hitter like Fowler, he’s been playing center field this spring, like Fowler, and looking increasingly comfortable in six games batting leadoff in the early going this spring. He’s batting there again Wednesday night in the Cubs’ 7:05 p.m. game against Cleveland.

“I did get a chance to talk to Dex last year when [the Cardinals] were in Chicago,” Happ said of the ex-Cub leadoff man, who ignited the Cubs’ lineup for two seasons that included deep postseason runs.

“It wasn’t specifically about that at the time,” said Happ, who did seek out others close to Fowler to learn more about his approach. “Any great leadoff hitter – Dex is one of them – you can learn from and just try to figure out what different guys’ thoughts are. And their different processes. Because everybody has something a little bit different, and it can click with anyone.”

It’s barely a week into March so take it for what it’s worth, but two years after keeping his head down and quietly listening to what the veteran Fowler had to say from his nearby locker in the spring clubhouse, Happ is ready to try to be whatever the Cubs need him to be as a confident, promising hitter in his first full year in the majors.

“It’s just Ian. He could be hitting ninth right now and he could be doing the same thing,” said manager Joe Maddon, who, specifically, is not hitting him anywhere but leadoff this spring. “He’s just motivated.

“He’s done a great job there because he’s hit home runs. But what you’re looking at is getting on base, seeing pitches. That’s really the more attractive thing he’s been doing. Even some of his outs have been hard.”

Heading into the first night game of the spring, Happ is 8-for17 (.471) with four homers and a walk (.500 on-base percentage) in six spring games.

The three other hitters Maddon has used in the spot this year: 1-for-19 without a walk.

Happ won’t be an everyday center fielder or leadoff hitter the way Fowler was. Maddon plans a leadoff rotation based on left-right splits, defensive alignment and specific pitcher matchups – one that helps avoid the need to use 11 guys in the role, as he did in 2017.

“I’m really comfortable,” said Happ, who is finding a certain routine in the leadoff spot. “The biggest difference in the leadoff role is that you’re going to get more at-bats. You’re going to get five every day. The last couple games I’ve gotten four [playing half the innings]. I’ll just continue to push toward that, getting my fourth and then getting my fifth at-bat. And then when you get into the season you’re going to get five every day.

“The guys that are the best at it are the ones that are really confident in themselves, believe in themselves and know they can do it.”

Wednesday’s lineup vs. Clevland’s Trevor Bauer:

DH Ian Happ

LF Kyle Schwarber

CF Albert Almora Jr.

3B Tommy La Stella

C Chris Gimenez

1B Efren Navarro

RF Peter Bourjos

2B Ryan Court

SS Mike Freeman

(LHP Jose Quintana)

