Happ-y home opener, Cubs fans.
In honor of the Cubs’ home opener, leadoff hitter Ian Happ is giving away three tickets to Tuesday’s home opener, which was previously scheduled to be on Monday but was snowed out and postponed to the Cubs’ off day. First pitch is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field.
Happ announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he’s holding a contest for home opener tickets. All he’s asking is that fans send him their best picture of them wearing his jersey, and he encouraged fans to be creative.
But fans be warned, Happ said he’s picking a winner in one hour (approximately around 9:40 a.m.).
Here’s some of the best pictures submitted yet: