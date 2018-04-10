Happ-y Cubs’ home opener: Ian Happ giving away three tickets on Twitter

Happ-y home opener, Cubs fans.

In honor of the Cubs’ home opener, leadoff hitter Ian Happ is giving away three tickets to Tuesday’s home opener, which was previously scheduled to be on Monday but was snowed out and postponed to the Cubs’ off day. First pitch is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

Happ announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he’s holding a contest for home opener tickets. All he’s asking is that fans send him their best picture of them wearing his jersey, and he encouraged fans to be creative.

Happy opening day I have 3 tickets to give away! Send me a picture wearing my jersey and I’ll pick the winner in one hour! Good luck #gocubsgo — Ian Happ (@ihapp_1) April 10, 2018

But fans be warned, Happ said he’s picking a winner in one hour (approximately around 9:40 a.m.).

Here’s some of the best pictures submitted yet:

I'm not in Chicago so no need to enter me in the giveaway, but just wanted to tweet my support! #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/PZ8XZMJWZy — Car Ramrod (@dhsauers) April 10, 2018