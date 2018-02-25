Ian Happ homers, Kyle Schwarber runs crazy in Cubs’ 12-10 spring win over Giants

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Cubs beat the Giants 12-10 Sunday at Scottsdale Stadium in an exhibition game that featured 31 hits, involved 53 players and lasted 3 hours, 58 minutes.

Regulars rake

The four Cubs projected to make the 25-man roster went 5-for-10 with two walks, including leadoff man Ian Happ, who led off the game with a homer off Giants ace Madison Bumgarner and singled home a run in the second.

Catcher Chris Gimenez doubled home two runs in the Cubs' six-run fourth Sunday.

Backup catcher Chris Gimenez doubled home two runs during a six-run fourth and walked in four plate appearances. And Kyle Schwarber singled twice and stole two bases. Tommy La Stella started at second base and drew a walk in three trips.

Rough debut

Right-hander Shae Simmons, an intriguing late addition to camp this month, had a strange and rough Cubs debut, entering the game in the fifth and getting hit on the right foot by hits off the bats of the first two batters he faced.

After Hunter Pence drilled him, drawing a visit from the trainer and manager, Simmons stayed in only to get hit by Orlando Calixte (without requiring more attention from the dugout).

He also threw a wild pitch, made an error on a throw to first and walked three during his 1 2/3 innings.

Simmons, whose career was sidetracked by 2015 Tommy John surgery, has pitched in the majors for the Braves and Mariners.

Desert cold

Sunday’s game time temperature was 61 degrees, the first of three games the Cubs played with temperatures higher than the 50s.

“It’s really impacting my bike rides,” Maddon said of his daily routine. “I don’t like to ride when it’s this cool out because once you get going as fast as I go, then the breeze is very disconcerting. It’s got to warm up at some point. It’s got to. It’s Arizona, my God.”

The strange cold trend in the Phoenix area is expected to warm to 70 Monday – but rain’s in Tuesday’s forecast.

On deck: Mariners at Cubs, Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m., cubs.com audio, Tyler Chatwood vs. Felix Hernandez.