Ice fishing in historic cold: Fish of the Week in Polar Vortex

Mathew Dlouhy ice-fishing around Bloomingdale in the heart of the Polar Vortex. Provided

Jan. 30 was a day to remember for its historic cold around Chicago.

Mathew Dlouhy made it a day to remember in ice fishing.

He didn’t let the heart of the Polar Vortex stop him ice fishing last Wednesday.

“At 20 below, bass are hitting in Bloomingdale,” his father Ray emailed with the photo of a largemouth bass above.

Yes, I was impressed and wanted this FOTW for the sake of history.

