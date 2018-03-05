Ichiro Suzuki set to return to Mariners on major-league contract

The Mariners are bringing back one of their franchise greats, with Ichiro Suzuki reportedly set to return after taking his physical Monday.

ESPN reported that the deal would be a major-league contract, meaning the Mariners would have to make a move to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

The Mariners’ outfield has been decimated by injuries. Most recently, left fielder Ben Gamel suffered a strained right oblique muscle that will keep him out four to six weeks. Right fielder Mitch Haniger has tendinitis in his hand, and reserve outfielder Guillermo Heredia is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Ichiro, 44, played in 136 games last year as a reserve outfielder for the Marlins, posting a .255/.318/.332 slash line with three home runs, 20 RBI and one stolen base in 215 plate appearances.

The future Hall of Famer has spent the majority of his 17-year major-league career with the Mariners. He signed with them in 2001 and earned 10 American League All-Star bids and 10 Gold Gloves in 11½ seasons.

The Mariners traded Ichiro to the Yankees at midseason of 2012. He spent 2½ seasons in New York and the last three in Miami. He has a career .312 batting average and 3,080 hits in the majors.