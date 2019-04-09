If Bulls rebuild is going to move forward, how about winning more home games?

Jim Boylen knows it has to be better next season.

In fact, the Bulls coach challenged his players with that very topic this week, letting them know that a 9-32 home record at the United Center is disastrous, especially for a fan base that has been relatively patient throughout this rebuild so far.

“I feel for the fans,’’ Boylen said on Thursday. “I’m disappointed for the fans that we didn’t play better at home, and we’ve got to fix that.

“You want to win your home games and be .500 on the road. That’s kind of the formula in the NBA for a successful season. We need to win more home games. If we would win 25 home games next year, that’s 16 more wins. We’d be at 38-42, which is what I think Miami is right now trying to get in.

“Those are just words. We gotta put the effort, the toughness, the work, the grit into that next year. All I can tell you is we’re going to work at that and try to get the right guys who can execute.’’

Basically, a team that will look much different than the one they had on the floor in the 96-86 home final loss to the Knicks.

Again, because of all the injuries, Boylen started Robin Lopez, Wayne Selden, Shaquille Harrison, Ryan Arcidiacono and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. The result was a seventh loss in their last eight games. It also meant that the last home win for the Bulls this season will be way back on Mar. 20.

“I think we’ve beat ourselves a lot,’’ Boylen said of the home-court problems. “I think that’s a theme I’ve used with our guys all year. We’ve turned the ball over. We’ve poorly communicated. We’ve missed open shots. We’ve gotten to the rim and not made layups. I have a hard time saying other teams are better than us. And maybe that’s a foolish way to be. But we have to play more efficiently than our opponent, and do the basics better for more of the 48 [minutes]. If I do that, I think we can beat anybody.’’

Maybe a tall order, considering Boylen and the front office are assuming that the rebuild is progressing in a positive direction.

They are assuming that the core will be back healthier and more mature next season. They are assuming that the June draft will give them another talented weapon. They are assuming that the core will mesh once at full strength.

A leap of faith? Definitely. One they have no choice making at this point, however.

“I honestly do,’’ point guard Kris Dunn said, when asked if he felt the rebuild was going in the right direction. “You got the pieces. It’s about whether you have the chemistry. … It’s about coming together as a team.’’

Market place

While Robin Lopez acknowledged the NBA game has changed the last decade – especially for big men – he’s not concerned about being overlooked in free agency because he has an old-school type of game.

“There’s always going to be a market for – I guess here I go patting myself on the back – but you know, smart, intelligent, tall big guys,’’ Lopez said. “If you know your way around the basketball court. If you know what you’re supposed to be doing out there to help yourself and help out other guys, height’s something that you obviously say you can’t teach. That’s something that’s tough to go against.’’