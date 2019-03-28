If Cubs contending in July, will they have cash needed to be bold at deadline?

ARLINGTON, Texas – Cubs owner Tom Ricketts made it clear in February that the Cubs didn’t spend more money on players in the offseason “because we don’t have anymore.”

As the Cubs opened the season Thursday in Texas with almost entirely the same team they finished with last season, the bigger question became: How much will that change by this summer when the Cubs might be looking to try to add for a pennant race?

“There are a lot of variables, so it’s impossible to answer that,” team president Theo Epstein said of his anticipated flexibility.

“But I think we’re planning on scouting aggressively and being resourceful to make the team better in season,” he added.

Team president Theo Epstein working the phone at spring training in February.

Take “resourceful” any way you want. Epstein won’t get more specific than that. But it would seem he doesn’t expect to be flush with cash much, if any, more than he was over the winter.

Finding a taker for a chunk of what’s left on Tyler Chatwood’s contract might provide the best way to make some money back.

But if this team’s in position to win in July, and the front office is counting pennies again to make trades, it’s going to be hard for ownership to sell the empty-pockets narrative.

Close but not that close

Middle infielder Nico Hoerner, the 2018 first-round draft pick who impressed with an eye-popping performance this spring during big-league games on loan from the minor-league side, has been assigned to open the season at Class AA Tennessee – skipping the advanced-A level playing just 14 professional games last year.

But the Cubs say he is not considered big-league depth for this season regardless of how well he plays at Tennessee.

“We think he deserves to be at AA,” Epstein said. “It is an aggressive placement, but he is uncommonly mature and advanced for his age, both with his game on the field and the way he handles things off the field.

“So we believe he can handle it, but we expect him to be at AA for if not the whole year, then the great, great majority of the year.”

Zagunis starts; Schwarber sits

After making his first Opening Day roster, rookie Mark Zagunis, a right-handed hitter, got the start in left field over lefty-hitting Kyle Schwarber because of the matchup against Rangers lefty starter Mike Minor.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” said Zagunis, who responded with a run-scoring double during the Cubs’ six-run fifth inning.

Schwarber pinch-hit for Zagunis in the sixth.

Storybook interrupted

Pitching hopeful Luke Hagerty, the one-time first-rounder who returned to the organization after more than a decade out of the game, is having a season-ending “revision” surgery on his surgically rebuilt pitching elbow. He hopes to try another comeback in 2020.

Hagerty, who turns 38 on Monday, almost literally reinvented himself as a power pitcher with a sharp breaking ball in private work at his baseball teaching facility in Arizona.

The Cubs signed the left-hander after a showcase for scouts.

Notes: A team source said reliever Carl Edwards Jr. was fined $1,000 for admitting he hit Seattle prospect Austin Nola with a pitch intentionally during a game this spring – but teammates covered the cost. … Kyle Hendricks has been slotted to pitch the Cubs’ fourth game in Atlanta on Monday, but team officials still are discussing how to use two off days in the first six days of the season to manipulate the rotation to get desired matchups in upcoming series. …Left-hander Brian Duensing cleared waivers and has been outrighted to AAA Iowa.