If this matters at all, Bryce Harper says Chicago, New York have the best food

If superstar slugger Bryce Harper’s free-agency decision comes down to which city has the best pizza, it’s about to get really saucy.

TMZ recently caught up with Harper at the baggage claim area of the Los Angeles airport and asked him which city he’s recently visited had the best food.

“Favorite food? Probably Chicago,” Harper told TMZ. “They got great food. I like this place called Steak 48, it’s really good. Deep dish of course.”

Shortly after raving about the Windy City’s food scene, Harper threw in a curve ball.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo disclosed the talks with agent Scott Boras at the general managers' meetings on Tuesday, Nov. 6. | Nick Wass/Associated Press

“Anywhere in New York … you can always go out there and eat good food,” he said. “That’s huge for us.”

It’s important to note that, Harper, who praised Chicago’s deep-dish pies, never said anything about New York’s flimsy thin crust pizza.

While food most likely won’t be a del breaker for Harper, who is reportedly looking for at least a 10-year deal, worth $400 million, his comments hint that the Cubs, White Sox, Mets and Yankees may have a food edge on other cities. That’s unfortunate for the Phillies and Dodgers, both of whom have also reportedly shown interest in Harper.

This offseason, Harper, who turned 26 last month, has remained mum about what uniform he’ll wear in 2019. His agent, Scott Boras, told YES Network in October that he and Harper “already know who the team is. It’s already been completed.”

It seems like there’s a good chance the Nationals are out of the mix for Harper’s potential landing spots. According to multiple reports last week, Harper declined a 10-year, $300 million contract to stay with the Nationals.

Harper is a six-time All-Star with 184 homers, 521 RBIs and a .900 on-base plus slugging percentage over his seven-season career. Last season, he hit .249 and led the Nationals in RBIs (100), home runs (34) and walks (130).