ILB Nick Kwiatkoski (pec) among Bears inactives vs Ravens

BALTIMORE — Inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, leaving Christian Jones to start alongside Danny Trevathan.

Cneter Hroniss Grasu (hand), who was also questionable for the game, will not play. Kwiatkoski returned to practice this week after injuring his pec in Week 2, but was limited.

Wide receiver Markus Wheaton and inside linebacker John Timu were already ruled out Friday. Other inactives include quarterback Mark Sanchez, running back Taquan Mizzell and nose tackle John Jenkins.

Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin will miss the game with a shoulder injury.