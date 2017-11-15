Illini fans to receive special discount from Pro Football Hall of Fame

Illinois football fans are in for a treat if they decide to make the trip to Ohio State this weekend to watch their team play the Buckeyes.

While oddsmakers pegged the Buckeyes with a 41-point favorite against the Illini, the Pro Football Hall of Fame wants to give Illinois fans the chance to reminisce on the good ole days of their program.

The museum, located 127 miles away from Columbus in Canton, Ohio, has six former Illini players enshrined. The museum announced Wednesday it will give Illini fans wearing their team’s gear a $5 discount on admission tickets.

Dick Butkus, Harold “Red” Grange, George Halas, Bobby Mitchell, Ray Nitschke and Hugh “Shorty” Ray are all members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Illini fans will receive a discount to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame until Monday if they wear their Illinois gear. | Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

The promotion will run until Monday for Illinois fans, and the museum, located at 2121 George Halas Dr. NW, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

