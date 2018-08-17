2 ACL tears & 3 vanilla donuts: Illini WR Dudek talks recovery, ’18 expectations

Illinois wide receiver Mike Dudek felt hopeless in April 2016. He had just suffered his second ACL tear nearly one year to the date of his first and was awaiting surgery.

Dudek — then a sophomore — sulked alone in his dorm room with the door closed and his right leg elevated by pillows. He didn’t want to see anyone.

This wasn’t how Dudek, a product of Neuqua Valley High School, imagined his college career would go.

He thought his football career was over. And his dream of playing in the NFL? Well, that was not even an afterthought at this point.

“I questioned so many things,” Dudek said.

After breaking school freshman records with 76 catches for 1,038 yards and leading FBS freshmen with 79.8 receiving yards per game in 2014, Dudek was having a hard time facing the reality that he would be sidelined for the second consecutive season.

“It was tough to stay positive,” Dudek admitted. “When I tore [my ACL] the second time, I was laying in bed two weeks later, and I was sad … I was depressed [and] just wanted to go home.”

Dudek’s uncharacteristic dismal attitude was also difficult for his roommates to witness.

“[Dudek] was on top of the world — Freshman All-American — and he got knocked down and built himself back up and then got knocked down again,” Illini offensive lineman Nick Allegretti said. “After that second one, he just kind of would hang out by himself … It was tough to see an outgoing kid was beaten down.”

So, how does an athlete snap out of a self-doubting funk?

For Dudek, it was three vanilla Long Johns from Dunkin’ Donuts brought to him unexpectedly by his roommates Allegretti and Chayce Crouch.

“It sounds dumb,” Dudek said of how the 1,020 calories of sugary goodness changed his mood. “But I was deep, I was down, and they helped just by doing that little thing. I didn’t ask, but they knew I love those, and that turned me around and got me going in the right direction.”

“There was a smile on his face,” Allegretti recalled, “and that’s all we needed.”

Dudek faced a long road to recovery but was determined to finish what he started at Illinois. He relied heavily on his family, teammates, coaches and trainers to help him overcome the mental side of the injury.

“At first, you have so much anger and you question a lot of things, like ‘Why me? Why this?’ You just bottle it up and keep it to yourself,” Dudek said. “But when I was doing that, I was the most upset. And once I started letting it out and asking for help, it got easier.

“It really was a full group effort and it took a lot of people.”

Dudek felt exhilarated when he finally made his return to the football field last fall. He made 24 receptions for 262 yards and one touchdown in the seven games he played. He also returned six punts for 65 yards, averaging 10.8 yards per return.

But just when things started looking up for Dudek, he faced yet another setback.

Along with his knee not being fully healed, Dudek broke a rib. The two injuries forced to miss the final five games of the season.

Frustration was an understatement. But his misfortunes only fueled his determination for the next season.

Now with his final year of NCAA eligibility on the line, the fifth-year senior is tenacious to play a full season.

“I’m 150 percent, I feel amazing,” Dudek said. “I’m the most excited I’ve ever been for a season.”

As a leader of Illini’s offense this season, Dudek also plans to up his NFL stock, although to do that, he notes, he’ll have to cut those vanilla Long Johns out of his diet.

“A lot of people call me crazy because I’ve been hurt a lot but it is what it is,” Dudek said of his goal to make it to the NFL. “All you need is one team to take a shot with you.”