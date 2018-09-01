Illini rally to beat Kent State 31-24 after sloppy start

CHAMPAIGN—Illini fans couldn’t be blamed if they turned off their TVs at halftime. But they would have regretted it.

Down 17-3 to unheralded Kent State at the half, Illinois rallied for a 31-24 victory.

Lovie Smith didn’t blame the fans at Memorial Stadium who were booing at intermission.

“ That’s the way it should be,’’ he said. “We played bad. Fans everywhere in America, if you’re not playing well, they’re going to boo you. How were those same fans at the end? They were pumped up and cheering.’’

Illinois scored three TDs in 7½ minutes late in the third quarter and added the game-winner early in the fourth quarter to end their 10-game losing streak. The Illini also eliminated what would have been a very problematic start to the season.

Far from worrying about that, Illinois remained calm in its halftime locker room.

“I just told my team we’re going to win this game,’’ said quarterback A.J. Bush. “I told them we were killing ourselves [with mistakes]. I was cool. I know if I’m down, my team’s going to be down. I told Coach we were going to win the game.’’

The fifth-year transfer whose previous stops included Nebraska and Virginia Tech passed for 190 yards and ran for 139 yards in his Illinois debut.

What did Smith like about Bush’s debut?

“It’s how he ran the show,” the coach said. “It’s been a while since A.J. played. He’s a tough guy. He’s mobile. He ran well. He threw some good passes. He protected the ball. I buy into A.J. Bush. He was a quarterback down by 14 points at the half, We needed to come back strong. And he led us back.’’

Reggie Corbin ran for touchdowns of 39 and 1 yards. Ra’Von Bonner (8-yard score) and Mike Epstein (5-yard TD) also ran for touchdowns as Illinois showed its running-back-by-committee approach.

“The second half was the entire game for us,’’ Corbin said. “We had to get adjusted. We have a brand new team.’’

Senior linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips not only came up with one of Illinois’ two interceptions. He also was a steadying voice in the halftime locker room.

“I just let them know that we’re better than we played,’’ Phillips said. “We had a lot of young guys with their heads down. But we knew we were better than that.’’

There were 11 sophomore starters and two freshman starters on the depth chart, but only eight of the sophomores played. Three of them were among the five players who were suspended indefinitely before the game for violating team rules.

The suspended starters are strong safety Bennett Williams, cornerback Nate Hobbs and tight end Louis Dorsey. The reserves are defensive tackle Deon Pate and receiver Carmoni Green.

Two other players—offensive lineman Larry Boyd and defensive lineman Verdis Brown—will be academic redshirts, Smith said, adding that several injured players, notably cornerback Tony Adams, who didn’t play are expected to be back.

Smith declined to say when the suspended players will return but said they will have a chance to play again if they meet certain requirements.

“It’s not a death sentence,’’ the coach said.

Illinois, which won its first two games last fall against Ball State and Western Kentucky before dropping 10 in a row, will be favored to beat Western Illinois on Saturday before the schedule once again becomes more formidable.

But it will take this win and move on.

“A W is a W,’’ Phillips said. “But we’ve got a lot to work on.’’

“It’s a lot better,’’ Smith said, “coming up here afer a win than a loss. The first half was a half that most teams don’t want to have. But sometimes it takes a little bit of time to get going.’’

