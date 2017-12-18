Illinois bowhunters continue a harvest pace well ahead of last season.

Here is the latest from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (an editorial note, as always, the link below for current harvest is only for this season,).

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Sunday, December 17, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 53,731 deer, compared to 48,924 for the same period in 2016.

Total harvest to date has consisted of 45% does and 55% males (23942:29789).  During the past week, does made up 57% of the harvest.

Top five counties for the 2017-18 season through Dec. 17:  Pike (1880), Fulton (1493), Jefferson (1257),Adams (1171), and Williamson (1063).

Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at
http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

Here is the county-by-county comparison to last year:

County 2016 2017
Adams 1115 1171
Alexander 141 156
Bond 318 327
Boone 110 119
Brown 771 797
Bureau 583 621
Calhoun 552 610
Carroll 502 529
Cass 486 544
Champaign 270 330
Christian 391 446
Clark 707 763
Clay 486 486
Clinton 305 377
Coles 477 603
Cook 86 105
Crawford 739 845
Cumberland 341 428
DeKalb 158 142
DeWitt 383 441
Douglas 128 174
Dupage 22 34
Edgar 345 386
Edwards 188 207
Effingham 395 398
Fayette 621 707
Ford 41 47
Franklin 846 898
Fulton 1346 1493
Gallatin 225 245
Greene 581 735
Grundy 260 289
Hamilton 598 611
Hancock 670 740
Hardin 359 400
Henderson 234 234
Henry 392 437
Iroquois 312 314
Jackson 897 1036
Jasper 461 527
Jefferson 1137 1257
Jersey 432 450
JoDaviess 919 979
Johnson 578 633
Kane 206 264
Kankakee 251 240
Kendall 148 158
Knox 788 850
Lake 210 297
LaSalle 645 617
Lawrence 427 459
Lee 375 365
Livingston 179 203
Logan 231 267
Macon 373 428
Macoupin 798 983
Madison 677 751
Marion 818 928
Marshall 317 291
Mason 281 344
Massac 299 300
McDonough 472 504
McHenry 446 466
McLean 418 468
Menard 300 357
Mercer 397 481
Monroe 323 378
Montgomery 548 603
Morgan 473 540
Moultrie 230 329
Ogle 647 555
Peoria 738 818
Perry 729 744
Piatt 118 158
Pike 1854 1880
Pope 763 779
Pulaski 202 206
Putnam 218 195
Randolph 918 991
Richland 355 399
Rock Island 594 664
Saline 405 491
Sangamon 601 699
Schuyler 801 954
Scott 184 223
Shelby 604 691
St. Clair 483 571
Stark 103 108
Stephenson 439 456
Tazewell 431 491
Union 675 700
Vermilion 690 734
Wabash 179 191
Warren 236 249
Washington 431 483
Wayne 752 855
White 453 470
Whiteside 439 437
Will 600 624
Williamson 886 1063
Winnebago 422 424
Woodford 436 486
Total 48924 53731

 