Illinois bowhunters continue a harvest pace well ahead of last season.

Here is the latest from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (an editorial note, as always, the link below for current harvest is only for this season,).

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Sunday, December 17, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 53,731 deer, compared to 48,924 for the same period in 2016.

Total harvest to date has consisted of 45% does and 55% males (23942:29789). During the past week, does made up 57% of the harvest.

Top five counties for the 2017-18 season through Dec. 17: Pike (1880), Fulton (1493), Jefferson (1257),Adams (1171), and Williamson (1063).

County results are included in the attached table.

Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at

http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx