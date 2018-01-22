Illinois bowhunters harvested 4,469 more deer in 2017-18 than in 2016-17 to lead a spike in overall harvest of 3,232 more deer in the 2017-18 than in the seasons of 2016-17.
Here is the breakdown from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:
Illinois’ 2017-18 Deer Seasons Conclude with Preliminary Harvest of 147,535 Deer
SPRINGFIELD, IL – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 147,535 deer during all 2017-18 archery and firearm seasons, which concluded on Jan. 14. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 144,303 deer in 2016-17.
During the 2017-18 deer seasons, hunters took 44 percent does and 56 percent males.
Archery: Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 57,937 deer during the season which began on Oct. 1, 2017 and concluded on Jan. 14, 2018. That compares with the harvest of 53,468 during the 2016-17 archery season.
Youth: Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 2,372 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season (Oct. 7-9, 2017), compared to 3,272 in 2016.
Traditional Firearm Season: Hunters took a preliminary total of 80,021 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 17-19, 2017 and Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2017, compared with 79,559 deer taken during the 2016 firearm season.
Muzzleloader: Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested 3,700 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 8-10, 2017, compared with harvest 3,308 in the 2016 muzzleloader season.
Late-Winter Seasons: The 2017-18 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 14, 2018, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 3,505 deer, compared with a harvest of 4,696 deer taken during those seasons in 2016-17. Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 28-31, 2017 and Jan. 12-14, 2018.
There were 15 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season in 2017-18, while 14 counties were open for the 2016-17 seasons. The Special CWD season is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.
There were 22 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2017-18, two fewer counties than were open for the Late-Winter season in 2016-17. Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.
The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2017-18 and harvest results for 2016-17. (Editorial note: The 2016-17 chart is not included and will not be unless I can figure out how to configure it to fit.)
|
2017-2018 Preliminary Deer Harvest
|
County
|
Archery
|
Youth
|
Firearm
|
Muz
|
LW/
CWD
|
Total
|Adams
|
1269
|
90
|
2179
|
120
|
–
|
3658
|Alexander
|
199
|
10
|
488
|
31
|
–
|
728
|Bond
|
344
|
20
|
658
|
13
|
–
|
1035
|Boone
|
127
|
3
|
129
|
0
|
22
|
281
|Brown
|
857
|
40
|
1018
|
78
|
203
|
2196
|Bureau
|
654
|
20
|
1005
|
54
|
–
|
1733
|Calhoun
|
678
|
33
|
813
|
62
|
–
|
1586
|Carroll
|
553
|
14
|
685
|
27
|
103
|
1382
|Cass
|
589
|
19
|
652
|
43
|
–
|
1303
|Champaign
|
362
|
10
|
199
|
29
|
–
|
600
|Christian
|
470
|
25
|
551
|
27
|
–
|
1073
|Clark
|
821
|
25
|
1145
|
60
|
–
|
2051
|Clay
|
513
|
35
|
1112
|
47
|
90
|
1797
|Clinton
|
389
|
12
|
694
|
21
|
–
|
1116
|Coles
|
642
|
13
|
592
|
20
|
–
|
1267
|Cook
|
121
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
121
|Crawford
|
887
|
28
|
1016
|
23
|
121
|
2075
|Cumberland
|
448
|
22
|
775
|
18
|
–
|
1263
|DeKalb
|
147
|
1
|
107
|
3
|
25
|
283
|DeWitt
|
483
|
11
|
316
|
25
|
–
|
835
|Douglas
|
184
|
6
|
132
|
8
|
–
|
330
|DuPage
|
37
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
37
|Edgar
|
411
|
23
|
562
|
23
|
48
|
1067
|Edwards
|
223
|
10
|
415
|
22
|
–
|
670
|Effingham
|
425
|
31
|
872
|
23
|
–
|
1351
|Fayette
|
751
|
33
|
1544
|
47
|
–
|
2375
|
Ford
|
53
|
2
|
112
|
4
|
–
|
171
|Franklin
|
1003
|
36
|
1350
|
65
|
–
|
2454
|Fulton
|
1621
|
57
|
1997
|
102
|
269
|
4046
|Gallatin
|
279
|
17
|
448
|
18
|
–
|
762
|Greene
|
812
|
34
|
1059
|
40
|
–
|
1945
|Grundy
|
308
|
3
|
281
|
20
|
66
|
678
|Hamilton
|
665
|
31
|
1175
|
37
|
134
|
2042
|Hancock
|
775
|
41
|
1819
|
85
|
–
|
2720
|
Hardin
|
441
|
19
|
963
|
63
|
–
|
1486
|Henderson
|
258
|
10
|
494
|
31
|
58
|
851
|Henry
|
470
|
12
|
534
|
20
|
–
|
1036
|Iroquois
|
350
|
16
|
517
|
40
|
–
|
923
|Jackson
|
1125
|
67
|
2303
|
90
|
–
|
3585
|Jasper
|
577
|
29
|
984
|
52
|
–
|
1642
|Jefferson
|
1374
|
76
|
2083
|
112
|
–
|
3645
|Jersey
|
482
|
23
|
641
|
20
|
–
|
1166
|JoDaviess
|
1022
|
49
|
1859
|
72
|
318
|
3320
|Johnson
|
678
|
33
|
1587
|
56
|
–
|
2354
|Kane
|
296
|
0
|
29
|
6
|
12
|
343
|Kankakee
|
261
|
6
|
193
|
20
|
34
|
514
|Kendall
|
174
|
2
|
82
|
5
|
22
|
285
|Knox
|
900
|
22
|
1145
|
50
|
134
|
2251
|Lake
|
326
|
–
|
3
|
–
|
–
|
329
|LaSalle
|
651
|
22
|
691
|
20
|
118
|
1502
|Lawrence
|
484
|
15
|
613
|
36
|
–
|
1148
|Lee
|
385
|
18
|
540
|
18
|
36
|
997
|Livingston
|
210
|
8
|
379
|
5
|
32
|
634
|Logan
|
290
|
26
|
325
|
24
|
–
|
665
|Macon
|
459
|
11
|
239
|
21
|
–
|
730
|Macoupin
|
1019
|
42
|
1486
|
59
|
–
|
2606
|Madison
|
802
|
18
|
733
|
24
|
33
|
1610
|Marion
|
982
|
64
|
1570
|
66
|
116
|
2798
|Marshall
|
305
|
16
|
601
|
24
|
–
|
946
|Mason
|
372
|
15
|
379
|
27
|
–
|
793
|Massac
|
330
|
15
|
524
|
18
|
–
|
887
|McDonough
|
537
|
24
|
830
|
39
|
75
|
1505
|McHenry
|
504
|
5
|
300
|
13
|
29
|
851
|McLean
|
496
|
22
|
491
|
19
|
45
|
1073
|Menard
|
387
|
13
|
367
|
25
|
–
|
792
|Mercer
|
505
|
27
|
833
|
50
|
64
|
1479
|Monroe
|
399
|
28
|
941
|
28
|
56
|
1452
|Montgomery
|
632
|
24
|
790
|
24
|
–
|
1470
|Morgan
|
566
|
18
|
714
|
26
|
–
|
1324
|Moultrie
|
353
|
13
|
203
|
10
|
–
|
579
|Ogle
|
587
|
13
|
810
|
20
|
131
|
1561
|Peoria
|
884
|
28
|
863
|
42
|
–
|
1817
|Perry
|
827
|
38
|
1273
|
75
|
290
|
2503
|Piatt
|
174
|
5
|
101
|
6
|
–
|
286
|Pike
|
2071
|
115
|
1990
|
168
|
–
|
4344
|Pope
|
838
|
26
|
1502
|
77
|
–
|
2443
|Pulaski
|
230
|
11
|
340
|
25
|
–
|
606
|Putnam
|
211
|
3
|
342
|
14
|
44
|
614
|Randolph
|
1088
|
88
|
2405
|
103
|
–
|
3684
|Richland
|
439
|
13
|
732
|
18
|
–
|
1202
|Rock Island
|
694
|
14
|
719
|
22
|
84
|
1533
|Saline
|
538
|
31
|
973
|
57
|
–
|
1599
|Sangamon
|
774
|
16
|
628
|
40
|
–
|
1458
|Schuyler
|
1008
|
46
|
1312
|
71
|
205
|
2642
|Scott
|
242
|
15
|
315
|
20
|
–
|
592
|Shelby
|
741
|
36
|
1069
|
45
|
56
|
1947
|St. Clair
|
615
|
18
|
688
|
21
|
–
|
1342
|Stark
|
116
|
7
|
199
|
9
|
–
|
331
|Stephenson
|
475
|
17
|
712
|
22
|
120
|
1346
|Tazewell
|
535
|
26
|
512
|
25
|
–
|
1098
|Union
|
795
|
31
|
1530
|
64
|
–
|
2420
|Vermilion
|
787
|
22
|
544
|
31
|
64
|
1448
|Wabash
|
209
|
7
|
205
|
9
|
–
|
430
|Warren
|
265
|
4
|
548
|
28
|
–
|
845
|Washington
|
511
|
20
|
1020
|
35
|
–
|
1586
|Wayne
|
918
|
33
|
1544
|
65
|
–
|
2560
|White
|
540
|
25
|
744
|
40
|
139
|
1488
|Whiteside
|
464
|
14
|
614
|
29
|
–
|
1121
|Will
|
697
|
8
|
238
|
15
|
56
|
1014
|Williamson
|
1166
|
36
|
1775
|
47
|
–
|
3024
|Winnebago
|
453
|
10
|
304
|
13
|
53
|
833
|Woodford
|
543
|
33
|
604
|
36
|
–
|
1216
|
Total
|
57937
|
2372
|
80021
|
3700
|
3505
|
147535