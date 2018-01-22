Illinois bowhunters harvested 4,469 more deer in 2017-18 than in 2016-17 to lead a spike in overall harvest of 3,232 more deer in the 2017-18 than in the seasons of 2016-17.

Here is the breakdown from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Illinois’ 2017-18 Deer Seasons Conclude with Preliminary Harvest of 147,535 Deer

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 147,535 deer during all 2017-18 archery and firearm seasons, which concluded on Jan. 14. The total preliminary deer harvest for all seasons compares with a total harvest for all seasons of 144,303 deer in 2016-17.

During the 2017-18 deer seasons, hunters took 44 percent does and 56 percent males.

Archery:  Archery deer hunters in Illinois took a preliminary total of 57,937 deer during the season which began on Oct. 1, 2017 and concluded on Jan. 14, 2018.  That compares with the harvest of 53,468 during the 2016-17 archery season.

Youth:  Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 2,372 deer during the three-day Illinois Youth Deer Season (Oct. 7-9, 2017), compared to 3,272 in 2016.

Traditional Firearm Season:  Hunters took a preliminary total of 80,021 deer during the Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 17-19, 2017 and Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2017, compared with 79,559 deer taken during the 2016 firearm season.

Muzzleloader:  Hunters using muzzleloading rifles harvested 3,700 deer during the Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 8-10, 2017, compared with harvest 3,308 in the 2016 muzzleloader season.

Late-Winter Seasons:  The 2017-18 Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and Special CWD deer seasons concluded on Jan. 14, 2018, with a combined preliminary harvest total for both seasons of 3,505 deer, compared with a harvest of 4,696 deer taken during those seasons in 2016-17.  Season dates for the seven-day Late-Winter and CWD seasons were Dec. 28-31, 2017 and Jan. 12-14, 2018.

There were 15 northern Illinois counties open to the Special CWD Season in 2017-18, while 14 counties were open for the 2016-17 seasons.  The Special CWD season is used to assist in slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease in the Illinois deer herd.

There were 22 counties open for the Late-Winter Antlerless Season in 2017-18, two fewer counties than were open for the Late-Winter season in 2016-17.  Counties that are at or below their individual deer population goal for two consecutive years may be removed from the Late-Winter season.

The tables below provide a county-by-county summary of preliminary deer harvest results for 2017-18 and harvest results for 2016-17. (Editorial note: The 2016-17 chart is not included and will not be unless I can figure out how to configure it to fit.)

2017-2018 Preliminary Deer Harvest

County

Archery

Youth

Firearm

Muz

LW/

CWD

Total
Adams

1269

90

2179

120

3658
Alexander

199

10

488

31

728
Bond

344

20

658

13

1035
Boone

127

3

129

0

22

281
Brown

857

40

1018

78

203

2196
Bureau

654

20

1005

54

1733
Calhoun

678

33

813

62

1586
Carroll

553

14

685

27

103

1382
Cass

589

19

652

43

1303
Champaign

362

10

199

29

600
Christian

470

25

551

27

1073
Clark

821

25

1145

60

2051
Clay

513

35

1112

47

90

1797
Clinton

389

12

694

21

1116
Coles

642

13

592

20

1267
Cook

121

121
Crawford

887

28

1016

23

121

2075
Cumberland

448

22

775

18

1263
DeKalb

147

1

107

3

25

283
DeWitt

483

11

316

25

835
Douglas

184

6

132

8

330
DuPage

37

37
Edgar

411

23

562

23

48

1067
Edwards

223

10

415

22

670
Effingham

425

31

872

23

1351
Fayette

751

33

1544

47

2375

Ford

53

2

112

4

171
Franklin

1003

36

1350

65

2454
Fulton

1621

57

1997

102

269

4046
Gallatin

279

17

448

18

762
Greene

812

34

1059

40

1945
Grundy

308

3

281

20

66

678
Hamilton

665

31

1175

37

134

2042
Hancock

775

41

1819

85

2720

Hardin

441

19

963

63

1486
Henderson

258

10

494

31

58

851
Henry

470

12

534

20

1036
Iroquois

350

16

517

40

923
Jackson

1125

67

2303

90

3585
Jasper

577

29

984

52

1642
Jefferson

1374

76

2083

112

3645
Jersey

482

23

641

20

1166
JoDaviess

1022

49

1859

72

318

3320
Johnson

678

33

1587

56

2354
Kane

296

0

29

6

12

343
Kankakee

261

6

193

20

34

514
Kendall

174

2

82

5

22

285
Knox

900

22

1145

50

134

2251
Lake

326

3

329
LaSalle

651

22

691

20

118

1502
Lawrence

484

15

613

36

1148
Lee

385

18

540

18

36

997
Livingston

210

8

379

5

32

634
Logan

290

26

325

24

665
Macon

459

11

239

21

730
Macoupin

1019

42

1486

59

2606
Madison

802

18

733

24

33

1610
Marion

982

64

1570

66

116

2798
Marshall

305

16

601

24

946
Mason

372

15

379

27

793
Massac

330

15

524

18

887
McDonough

537

24

830

39

75

1505
McHenry

504

5

300

13

29

851
McLean

496

22

491

19

45

1073
Menard

387

13

367

25

792
Mercer

505

27

833

50

64

1479
Monroe

399

28

941

28

56

1452
Montgomery

632

24

790

24

1470
Morgan

566

18

714

26

1324
Moultrie

353

13

203

10

579
Ogle

587

13

810

20

131

1561
Peoria

884

28

863

42

1817
Perry

827

38

1273

75

290

2503
Piatt

174

5

101

6

286
Pike

2071

115

1990

168

4344
Pope

838

26

1502

77

2443
Pulaski

230

11

340

25

606
Putnam

211

3

342

14

44

614
Randolph

1088

88

2405

103

3684
Richland

439

13

732

18

1202
Rock Island

694

14

719

22

84

1533
Saline

538

31

973

57

1599
Sangamon

774

16

628

40

1458
Schuyler

1008

46

1312

71

205

2642
Scott

242

15

315

20

592
Shelby

741

36

1069

45

56

1947
St. Clair

615

18

688

21

1342
Stark

116

7

199

9

331
Stephenson

475

17

712

22

120

1346
Tazewell

535

26

512

25

1098
Union

795

31

1530

64

2420
Vermilion

787

22

544

31

64

1448
Wabash

209

7

205

9

430
Warren

265

4

548

28

845
Washington

511

20

1020

35

1586
Wayne

918

33

1544

65

2560
White

540

25

744

40

139

1488
Whiteside

464

14

614

29

1121
Will

697

8

238

15

56

1014
Williamson

1166

36

1775

47

3024
Winnebago

453

10

304

13

53

833
Woodford

543

33

604

36

1216

Total

57937

2372

80021

3700

3505

147535

 

 