Illinois deer hunters continue to stay ahead of the pace last season in the archery season.

On an interesting side note, the harvest by compound bows continues about where it has been all season at 60 percent.

Here is the update from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

A reminder that the season continues through Jan. 20.

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Tuesday, January 1, 2019, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 57,237 deer, compared to 55,599 for the same period in the 2017-18 season.

Harvest to date has consisted of 47% does and 53% males (27024:30213).  During the past two weeks, antlerless deer have comprised 75% of the harvest.

Sixty percent of the harvest has been taken using compound bows; 39% by crossbows; and 1% by traditional bows (longbows and recurves).

The top five counties for archery deer harvest as of January 1 were Pike (1,958), Fulton (1,479), Jefferson (1,369), Adams (1,316), and Williamson (1,073).

County results are included in the attached table.

Preliminary Illinois archery deer harvest through January 1    
     
County 2017 2018
Adams 1218 1316
Alexander 171 179
Bond 334 381
Boone 123 122
Brown 824 872
Bureau 635 639
Calhoun 636 716
Carroll 538 531
Cass 559 603
Champaign 337 336
Christian 457 495
Clark 785 819
Clay 505 535
Clinton 382 442
Coles 629 655
Cook 107 127
Crawford 870 842
Cumberland 440 461
DeKalb 144 150
DeWitt 460 514
Douglas 179 171
Dupage 35 23
Edgar 401 434
Edwards 216 225
Effingham 410 459
Fayette 726 841
Ford 49 46
Franklin 943 1005
Fulton 1558 1479
Gallatin 260 232
Greene 763 771
Grundy 296 306
Hamilton 638 658
Hancock 751 802
Hardin 423 400
Henderson 247 233
Henry 453 478
Iroquois 329 356
Jackson 1079 1048
Jasper 549 628
Jefferson 1310 1369
Jersey 465 510
JoDaviess 989 1051
Johnson 650 623
Kane 279 296
Kankakee 245 301
Kendall 164 151
Knox 873 872
Lake 309 288
LaSalle 634 702
Lawrence 468 425
Lee 373 389
Livingston 206 214
Logan 280 318
Macon 444 430
Macoupin 1006 957
Madison 773 852
Marion 961 913
Marshall 297 312
Mason 357 369
Massac 310 297
McDonough 524 559
McHenry 486 539
McLean 483 500
Menard 368 358
Mercer 495 509
Monroe 392 366
Montgomery 618 705
Morgan 554 552
Moultrie 342 339
Ogle 566 597
Peoria 845 780
Perry 777 806
Piatt 165 165
Pike 1956 1958
Pope 796 826
Pulaski 220 207
Putnam 203 241
Randolph 1042 1044
Richland 413 409
Rock Island 679 679
Saline 514 528
Sangamon 735 823
Schuyler 978 955
Scott 229 241
Shelby 720 795
St. Clair 592 638
Stark 110 116
Stephenson 463 446
Tazewell 510 585
Union 739 802
Vermilion 764 819
Wabash 198 174
Warren 256 253
Washington 497 508
Wayne 877 800
White 500 433
Whiteside 448 455
Will 650 712
Williamson 1103 1073
Winnebago 435 438
Woodford 505 535
Total 55599 57237
     
   

 

 