Illinois bowhunters stay ahead of pace during last season: Deer harvest update

A scene earlier in the deer season in Illinois. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Illinois deer hunters continue to stay ahead of the pace last season in the archery season.

On an interesting side note, the harvest by compound bows continues about where it has been all season at 60 percent.

Here is the update from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here is an update on the 2018-19 Illinois Archery Deer Season from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources. A reminder that the season continues through Jan. 20. ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Tuesday, January 1, 2019, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 57,237 deer, compared to 55,599 for the same period in the 2017-18 season. Harvest to date has consisted of 47% does and 53% males (27024:30213). During the past two weeks, antlerless deer have comprised 75% of the harvest. Sixty percent of the harvest has been taken using compound bows; 39% by crossbows; and 1% by traditional bows (longbows and recurves). The top five counties for archery deer harvest as of January 1 were Pike (1,958), Fulton (1,479), Jefferson (1,369), Adams (1,316), and Williamson (1,073). County results are included in the attached table.