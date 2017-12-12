Lt. Curt Lewis sent a note along about the Illinois Conservation Police starting the testing process for CPO trainees in January.

I know for a lot of us, we hope the testing process leads to a class of trainees beginning soon to help with a severely understaffed part of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Here’s the word:

The Illinois Conservation Police will be starting the testing process for Conservation Police Officer Trainees in January. The written exam will be offered by CMS at their testing facilities on January 22nd through 25th and January 29th through February 1st, 2018. Everyone interested in taking the exam must complete the CMS-100 application and submit it to CMS prior to taking the exam. In order to be eligible to be hired as a Conservation Police Officer Trainee, an applicant must have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Associate’s Degree and be currently employed as a full-time police officer with an agency for the past three consecutive years. An exemption to the collegiate education requirement is allowed for persons who have been honorably discharged from the United States Armed Forces with one of the following service medals, or are active members of the Illinois National Guard or a reserve component of the United States Armed Forces and while serving honorably during active duty deployment received one of the following medals:

Southwest Asia Service Medal

Kosovo Campaign Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal

Iraq Campaign Medal

Korean Defense Service Medal

Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal

Since the testing date is so quickly approaching, applicants are encouraged to keep a copy of the CMS-100 and be ready to bring it to the testing center during the testing dates to take the test. CMS will then review the applications after the exam and send the grades to the qualified applicants at a later time. Veterans hoping to get the exemption should contact Veterans Outreach Program as soon as possible at (217)-524-1313 to get their status verified in order to take the exam.

For more information, persons interested may visit the following sites or contact Lt. Curt Lewis at curt.lewis@illinois.gov or by phone at (217)-785-8407.

https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LawEnforcement/Pages/ConservationPoliceOfficerCareerOpportunities.aspx

https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/work/Pages/default.aspx