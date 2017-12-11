Illinois deer harvest ahead of last season: Muzzleloader and archery

Illinois deer hunters continue a harvest pace ahead of the seasons in 2017-18.

The muzzleloader season, despite cold, wind and snow, had a harvest 392 deer ahead of last year.

And archery season harvest, through Sunday, continues more than 4,000 deer ahead of last season,.

An editorial note: the tracking link for harvest provided below by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources does not compare season to season, just contains updated current harvest info for the current seasons.

Here is the latest updates and breakdowns from the IDNR:

See below/attached an update from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources on last weekend’s Muzzleloader-only Deer Season, and an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season. MUZZLELOADER DEER SEASON During the 3-day Muzzleloader Deer Season (Dec. 8-10), Illinois deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 3,700 deer, compared to 3,308 in 2016. Harvest sex ratios were 55% does and 45% males (2040:1660). Top five counties were Pike (168), Adams (120), Jefferson (112), Randolph (103), and Fulton (102). ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Sunday, Dec.10, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 52,650 deer, compared to 48,228 for the same period in 2016. Total harvest to date has consisted of 44% does and 56% males (23322:29328). During the past 7 days, harvest sex ratios have been 54% female and 46% male. Top five counties were Pike (1852), Fulton (1474), Jefferson (1236), Adams (1155), and Williamson (1040). County results for each of the seasons are included in the attached tables [below]. Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

Here is the county-by-county breeakdown for the muzzleloader season:

2016 2017 105 120 28 31 14 13 2 0 57 78 65 54 46 62 26 27 27 43 15 29 26 27 52 60 31 47 7 21 19 20 27 23 24 18 2 3 15 25 7 8 19 23 17 22 26 23 43 47 4 4 60 65 92 102 22 18 41 40 13 20 39 37 76 85 44 63 25 31 20 20 32 40 68 90 29 52 84 112 16 20 84 72 46 56 1 6 14 20 5 5 52 50 34 20 37 36 33 18 16 5 19 24 25 21 49 59 33 24 51 66 26 24 15 27 23 18 37 39 10 13 25 19 32 25 32 50 22 28 19 24 22 26 9 10 41 20 37 42 40 75 6 6 160 168 48 77 18 25 19 14 88 103 29 18 39 22 37 57 40 40 50 71 12 20 36 45 9 9 13 21 17 22 14 25 63 64 46 31 19 9 29 28 36 35 46 65 37 40 31 29 31 15 45 47 13 13 23 36 3308 3700

Here is the county-by-county update through Sunday for archery season: