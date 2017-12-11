Illinois deer hunters continue a harvest pace ahead of the seasons in 2017-18.

The muzzleloader season, despite cold, wind and snow, had a harvest 392 deer ahead of last year.

And archery season harvest, through Sunday, continues more than 4,000 deer ahead of last season,.

An editorial note: the tracking link for harvest provided below by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources does not compare season to season, just contains updated current harvest info for the current seasons.

Here is the latest updates and breakdowns from the IDNR:

See below/attached an update from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources on last weekend’s Muzzleloader-only Deer Season, and an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season. 

MUZZLELOADER DEER SEASON

During the 3-day Muzzleloader Deer Season (Dec. 8-10), Illinois deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 3,700 deer, compared to 3,308 in 2016.

Harvest sex ratios were 55% does and 45% males (2040:1660).

Top five counties were Pike (168), Adams (120), Jefferson (112), Randolph (103), and Fulton (102).

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Sunday, Dec.10, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 52,650 deer, compared to 48,228 for the same period in 2016.

Total harvest to date has consisted of 44% does and 56% males (23322:29328).  During the past 7 days, harvest sex ratios have been 54% female and 46% male.

Top five counties were Pike (1852), Fulton (1474), Jefferson (1236), Adams (1155), and Williamson (1040).

County results for each of the seasons are included in the attached tables [below].

Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

Here is the county-by-county breeakdown for the muzzleloader season:

2016 2017
105 120
28 31
14 13
2 0
57 78
65 54
46 62
26 27
27 43
15 29
26 27
52 60
31 47
7 21
19 20
27 23
24 18
2 3
15 25
7 8
19 23
17 22
26 23
43 47
4 4
60 65
92 102
22 18
41 40
13 20
39 37
76 85
44 63
25 31
20 20
32 40
68 90
29 52
84 112
16 20
84 72
46 56
1 6
14 20
5 5
52 50
34 20
37 36
33 18
16 5
19 24
25 21
49 59
33 24
51 66
26 24
15 27
23 18
37 39
10 13
25 19
32 25
32 50
22 28
19 24
22 26
9 10
41 20
37 42
40 75
6 6
160 168
48 77
18 25
19 14
88 103
29 18
39 22
37 57
40 40
50 71
12 20
36 45
9 9
13 21
17 22
14 25
63 64
46 31
19 9
29 28
36 35
46 65
37 40
31 29
31 15
45 47
13 13
23 36
3308 3700

Here is the county-by-county update through Sunday for archery season:

County 2016 2017
Adams 1103 1155
Alexander 138 149
Bond 316 325
Boone 108 114
Brown 757 784
Bureau 571 615
Calhoun 546 597
Carroll 494 524
Cass 483 532
Champaign 266 323
Christian 388 429
Clark 698 747
Clay 482 481
Clinton 304 371
Coles 464 595
Cook 78 100
Crawford 733 823
Cumberland 337 422
DeKalb 151 138
DeWitt 378 426
Douglas 124 171
Dupage 20 33
Edgar 341 379
Edwards 187 204
Effingham 389 389
Fayette 618 700
Ford 41 45
Franklin 832 878
Fulton 1338 1474
Gallatin 215 244
Greene 575 715
Grundy 259 282
Hamilton 592 599
Hancock 666 737
Hardin 356 399
Henderson 229 228
Henry 381 425
Iroquois 305 303
Jackson 879 1015
Jasper 455 510
Jefferson 1124 1236
Jersey 426 443
JoDaviess 911 964
Johnson 574 614
Kane 200 259
Kankakee 247 233
Kendall 143 151
Knox 782 832
Lake 198 282
LaSalle 636 605
Lawrence 420 448
Lee 370 359
Livingston 175 201
Logan 229 260
Macon 364 421
Macoupin 790 969
Madison 667 733
Marion 809 909
Marshall 313 283
Mason 276 333
Massac 294 292
McDonough 470 497
McHenry 433 447
McLean 414 456
Menard 299 353
Mercer 394 476
Monroe 322 374
Montgomery 546 584
Morgan 471 534
Moultrie 227 320
Ogle 641 547
Peoria 728 807
Perry 716 723
Piatt 115 154
Pike 1826 1852
Pope 759 773
Pulaski 200 200
Putnam 216 194
Randolph 904 975
Richland 352 385
Rock Island 585 639
Saline 390 475
Sangamon 591 683
Schuyler 795 948
Scott 183 221
Shelby 598 678
St. Clair 471 550
Stark 102 106
Stephenson 435 450
Tazewell 425 484
Union 663 682
Vermilion 681 720
Wabash 176 183
Warren 233 248
Washington 426 474
Wayne 740 835
White 448 458
Whiteside 426 431
Will 575 597
Williamson 863 1040
Winnebago 413 416
Woodford 431 474
Total 48228 52650

 