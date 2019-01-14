Illinois bowhunters continue–right up until the final days–to keep the pace of deer harvest in archery season ahead of that in the 2017-18.

Also of interest is that 40 percent of the harvest so far has been by crossbows, which is about where it has been all season.

Here are the details from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here is an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season harvest from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources.

A reminder that the 2018-19 archery season closes next Sunday, Jan. 20.

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Sunday, January 13, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of59,545 deer, compared to 57,455 for the same period in the 2017-2018 season.

Harvest  to date has consisted of 48% does and 52% males (28480:31065).  Since the close of the regular firearm deer season in early December, antlerless deer have comprised 73% of the harvest.

Fifty-nine percent of the harvest has been taken using compound bows; 40% by crossbows; and 1% by traditional bows (longbows and recurves).

The top five counties for archery deer harvest through January 13 were Pike (2,061), Fulton (1,541), Jefferson (1,447), Adams (1,377), and Williamson (1,135).

County results are included in the attached table.

Preliminary Illinois archery deer harvest through 1/13      
       
County 2017 2018  
Adams 1263 1377  
Alexander 193 187  
Bond 339 391  
Boone 126 124  
Brown 853 909  
Bureau 652 659  
Calhoun 659 753  
Carroll 552 541  
Cass 581 625  
Champaign 356 358  
Christian 466 519  
Clark 807 855  
Clay 516 554  
Clinton 388 467  
Coles 636 678  
Cook 120 134  
Crawford 887 886  
Cumberland 446 469  
DeKalb 147 157  
DeWitt 482 537  
Douglas 183 179  
Dupage 37 25  
Edgar 413 445  
Edwards 220 235  
Effingham 422 482  
Fayette 742 865  
Ford 52 49  
Franklin 987 1056  
Fulton 1612 1541  
Gallatin 273 249  
Greene 798 815  
Grundy 306 319  
Hamilton 662 679  
Hancock 774 827  
Hardin 439 421  
Henderson 254 244  
Henry 466 488  
Iroquois 343 368  
Jackson 1124 1104  
Jasper 567 651  
Jefferson 1360 1447  
Jersey 478 524  
JoDaviess 1020 1072  
Johnson 674 645  
Kane 290 314  
Kankakee 256 309  
Kendall 172 159  
Knox 899 907  
Lake 321 301  
LaSalle 651 721  
Lawrence 484 445  
Lee 385 397  
Livingston 211 216  
Logan 292 332  
Macon 455 452  
Macoupin 1020 998  
Madison 793 884  
Marion 978 947  
Marshall 304 322  
Mason 365 393  
Massac 325 318  
McDonough 537 574  
McHenry 501 553  
McLean 492 513  
Menard 384 379  
Mercer 506 516  
Monroe 401 379  
Montgomery 630 724  
Morgan 565 573  
Moultrie 352 349  
Ogle 586 616  
Peoria 877 819  
Perry 819 844  
Piatt 172 174  
Pike 2020 2061  
Pope 829 841  
Pulaski 228 223  
Putnam 211 246  
Randolph 1079 1079  
Richland 429 424  
Rock Island 693 700  
Saline 535 553  
Sangamon 762 870  
Schuyler 1003 988  
Scott 237 248  
Shelby 734 817  
St. Clair 611 657  
Stark 115 120  
Stephenson 474 454  
Tazewell 528 606  
Union 782 837  
Vermilion 783 856  
Wabash 205 182  
Warren 261 260  
Washington 507 523  
Wayne 909 826  
White 536 462  
Whiteside 467 473  
Will 683 760  
Williamson 1150 1135  
Winnebago 453 450  
Woodford 533 556  
Total 57455 59545  
       
       
     

 