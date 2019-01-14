Illinois deer harvest: Bowhunters stay ahead of pace from last season

A crossbow rests at the ready, a more common sight since the legalization of crossbows for more general use in deer hunting last year in Illinois. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Illinois bowhunters continue–right up until the final days–to keep the pace of deer harvest in archery season ahead of that in the 2017-18.

Also of interest is that 40 percent of the harvest so far has been by crossbows, which is about where it has been all season.

Here are the details from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Here is an update on the Illinois Archery Deer Season harvest from the IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources. A reminder that the 2018-19 archery season closes next Sunday, Jan. 20. ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Sunday, January 13, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of59,545 deer, compared to 57,455 for the same period in the 2017-2018 season. Harvest to date has consisted of 48% does and 52% males (28480:31065). Since the close of the regular firearm deer season in early December, antlerless deer have comprised 73% of the harvest. Fifty-nine percent of the harvest has been taken using compound bows; 40% by crossbows; and 1% by traditional bows (longbows and recurves). The top five counties for archery deer harvest through January 13 were Pike (2,061), Fulton (1,541), Jefferson (1,447), Adams (1,377), and Williamson (1,135). County results are included in the attached table.