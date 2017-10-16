Despite wicked weather across some of the state over the weekend, bowhunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of deer through Sunday up slightly from last year.
I would note that the percentage of does and bucks hasn’t started to dramatically shift yet.
Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:
ARCHERY DEER SEASON
Through Sunday, October 15, 2017, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 7,793 deer, compared to 7,738 for the same period in 2016.
Harvest to date has consisted of 69% does and 31% males (5340:2453). Top five counties were Jefferson (219), Fulton (201), Pike (201), Franklin (169), and Jackson (156).
Below is the county-by-county breakdown:
|County
|2016
|2017
|Adams
|181
|124
|Alexander
|15
|18
|Bond
|44
|51
|Boone
|18
|14
|Brown
|108
|75
|Bureau
|91
|90
|Calhoun
|79
|55
|Carroll
|114
|107
|Cass
|83
|76
|Champaign
|73
|55
|Christian
|71
|67
|Clark
|95
|101
|Clay
|76
|53
|Clinton
|31
|69
|Coles
|76
|103
|Cook
|16
|17
|Crawford
|97
|127
|Cumberland
|46
|67
|DeKalb
|25
|33
|DeWitt
|90
|100
|Douglas
|20
|40
|Dupage
|0
|5
|Edgar
|41
|49
|Edwards
|20
|36
|Effingham
|64
|66
|Fayette
|92
|109
|Ford
|11
|12
|Franklin
|146
|169
|Fulton
|210
|201
|Gallatin
|13
|23
|Greene
|88
|89
|Grundy
|47
|40
|Hamilton
|78
|71
|Hancock
|91
|78
|Hardin
|37
|37
|Henderson
|22
|22
|Henry
|80
|79
|Iroquois
|50
|57
|Jackson
|132
|156
|Jasper
|60
|75
|Jefferson
|193
|219
|Jersey
|66
|54
|JoDaviess
|161
|107
|Johnson
|89
|89
|Kane
|36
|42
|Kankakee
|43
|49
|Kendall
|23
|20
|Knox
|128
|139
|Lake
|33
|35
|LaSalle
|127
|92
|Lawrence
|49
|56
|Lee
|64
|72
|Livingston
|32
|45
|Logan
|37
|41
|Macon
|63
|79
|Macoupin
|109
|131
|Madison
|128
|111
|Marion
|116
|153
|Marshall
|53
|51
|Mason
|40
|47
|Massac
|29
|30
|McDonough
|74
|46
|McHenry
|92
|58
|McLean
|68
|101
|Menard
|39
|55
|Mercer
|63
|77
|Monroe
|40
|54
|Montgomery
|95
|91
|Morgan
|70
|72
|Moultrie
|51
|57
|Ogle
|123
|105
|Peoria
|152
|128
|Perry
|108
|104
|Piatt
|19
|32
|Pike
|276
|201
|Pope
|52
|90
|Pulaski
|26
|19
|Putnam
|45
|25
|Randolph
|153
|146
|Richland
|39
|52
|Rock Island
|131
|104
|Saline
|50
|72
|Sangamon
|110
|116
|Schuyler
|101
|95
|Scott
|17
|18
|Shelby
|114
|118
|St. Clair
|92
|88
|Stark
|21
|14
|Stephenson
|76
|70
|Tazewell
|79
|83
|Union
|99
|91
|Vermilion
|139
|144
|Wabash
|23
|27
|Warren
|40
|27
|Washington
|53
|70
|Wayne
|96
|128
|White
|42
|40
|Whiteside
|93
|86
|Will
|132
|119
|Williamson
|150
|150
|Winnebago
|65
|67
|Woodford
|80
|75
|Total
|7738
|7793