Despite wicked weather across some of the state over the weekend, bowhunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of deer through Sunday up slightly from last year.

I would note that the percentage of does and bucks hasn’t started to dramatically shift yet.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Sunday, October 15, 2017, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 7,793 deer, compared to 7,738 for the same period in 2016.

Harvest  to date has consisted of 69% does and 31% males (5340:2453).  Top five counties were Jefferson (219), Fulton (201), Pike (201), Franklin (169), and Jackson (156).

Below is the county-by-county breakdown:

County 2016 2017
Adams 181 124
Alexander 15 18
Bond 44 51
Boone 18 14
Brown 108 75
Bureau 91 90
Calhoun 79 55
Carroll 114 107
Cass 83 76
Champaign 73 55
Christian 71 67
Clark 95 101
Clay 76 53
Clinton 31 69
Coles 76 103
Cook 16 17
Crawford 97 127
Cumberland 46 67
DeKalb 25 33
DeWitt 90 100
Douglas 20 40
Dupage 0 5
Edgar 41 49
Edwards 20 36
Effingham 64 66
Fayette 92 109
Ford 11 12
Franklin 146 169
Fulton 210 201
Gallatin 13 23
Greene 88 89
Grundy 47 40
Hamilton 78 71
Hancock 91 78
Hardin 37 37
Henderson 22 22
Henry 80 79
Iroquois 50 57
Jackson 132 156
Jasper 60 75
Jefferson 193 219
Jersey 66 54
JoDaviess 161 107
Johnson 89 89
Kane 36 42
Kankakee 43 49
Kendall 23 20
Knox 128 139
Lake 33 35
LaSalle 127 92
Lawrence 49 56
Lee 64 72
Livingston 32 45
Logan 37 41
Macon 63 79
Macoupin 109 131
Madison 128 111
Marion 116 153
Marshall 53 51
Mason 40 47
Massac 29 30
McDonough 74 46
McHenry 92 58
McLean 68 101
Menard 39 55
Mercer 63 77
Monroe 40 54
Montgomery 95 91
Morgan 70 72
Moultrie 51 57
Ogle 123 105
Peoria 152 128
Perry 108 104
Piatt 19 32
Pike 276 201
Pope 52 90
Pulaski 26 19
Putnam 45 25
Randolph 153 146
Richland 39 52
Rock Island 131 104
Saline 50 72
Sangamon 110 116
Schuyler 101 95
Scott 17 18
Shelby 114 118
St. Clair 92 88
Stark 21 14
Stephenson 76 70
Tazewell 79 83
Union 99 91
Vermilion 139 144
Wabash 23 27
Warren 40 27
Washington 53 70
Wayne 96 128
White 42 40
Whiteside 93 86
Will 132 119
Williamson 150 150
Winnebago 65 67
Woodford 80 75
Total 7738 7793

 