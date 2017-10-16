Illinois deer harvest: Up a smidgen in early weeks of archery season

Despite wicked weather across some of the state over the weekend, bowhunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of deer through Sunday up slightly from last year.

I would note that the percentage of does and bucks hasn’t started to dramatically shift yet.

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

ARCHERY DEER SEASON Through Sunday, October 15, 2017, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 7,793 deer, compared to 7,738 for the same period in 2016. Harvest to date has consisted of 69% does and 31% males (5340:2453). Top five counties were Jefferson (219), Fulton (201), Pike (201), Franklin (169), and Jackson (156).

Below is the county-by-county breakdown: