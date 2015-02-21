Illinois Department of Natural Resources: Director interview, confirmation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.–Canada geese grazed as usual on the lawn at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources offices Tuesday.

Inside, Wayne Rosenthal is just beginning to put his mark on the director’s office. Artwork of an F-4 owns the wall space immediately behind his desk. In pockets on the office wall rest a mallard drake decoy, an F-4 sculpture and an NRA Big Game Sponsor Series sculpture.

He flew F-4s and retired as a brigadier general of the Illinois Air National Guard. That ability to deal with an manage people may be the promise of his greatest strength.

“I think what I found is this agency is full of professionals in all divisions,’’ he said Tuesday during an interview in his office on the day he was confirmed as IDNR director. “We need to let the professionals do their jobs. I am here to work with them.’’

That is a very encouraging comment. If he sticks to that, his run as director will be a success, even if more cuts and financial woes come.

He is justly proud to be the first director in many years to make appearances at the winter conventions of both Pheasants Forever and the National Wild Turkey Federation. And his years of conservation work on his farm is maybe the most encouraging sign of all to me.

There were a few red flags: I worry any time I hear “environmentalists’’ used as a derogatory term. He lacks of personal knowledge of public land hunting and use. He has very limited personal use of the permitting system in Illinois.

The core of his belief system is what it should be for someone in his role, “We need to utilize our resources but preserve them at the same time.’’

Here are the interview highlights.

How did you get the job? Did you approach the Rauner camp or did they reach out to you?

He said several different wildlife groups, the coal and oil industries and the Farm Bureau contacted him and thought he would be a fit and should contact the Gov. Bruce Rauner camp. “See I am all of those,’’ he said.

Will you move wildlife biologists because of political pressure from bowhunters of trophy deer, in particular forest wildlife program manager Paul Shelton?

“Paul is a biologist and he just takes the numbers and crunches them. Sometimes they don’t like the results. He is the deer biologist.’’

Rosenthal understands the discontent among hunters because he has been involved as a state rep in the deer discussions and knows “the biggest is the use of the deer/vehicle collision [data]. It is a good indicator, just another tool, to figure out what the herd is.’’

And he thinks managing the deer herd on a county basis, as currently done, is the best way.

“This state is diverse. In pockets that herd is decimated. Other areas farmers are clamoring [for more harvest].’’

Do you have idea what will happen with perch regulations on Lake Michigan?

“I haven’t heard anything about it. I am sure the fish biologists will let me know.’’

Then he asked me for a brief history of the problem and I gave it. On one hand, I am very gratified that he did not try to blow smoke about something he knew nothing about; on the other, I am little surprised he did not have an inkling about the No. 1 issue in the traditional outdoors of Chicagoans.

How many assistant directors will you have?

So far, it is only himself and a chief of staff. “We are not going to have all the ones they had before.’’ He expects it will end up being an assistant director, a deputy and his chief of staff.

Biggest need?

“Filling the positions available.’’ He specifically mentioned site superintendent spots and the possibility of another permitting team for oil and coal.

As to the fracking regulations?

“The rules are the rules. The legislators make the rules. We just enforce them and make sure they follow the rules.‘’

Who will be the final or next to final decider on budget matters? Where will the buck stop?

“Depends whether it comes down as line item or bulk budget.’’ He is certain he will be working with the governor’s office, either way on budget matters.

Anticipate any site closures?

That will not be known until the budget is hammered out.

Do you anticipate a combining of the Department of Agriculture and Department of Nature Resources? What you like to see them combined?

“If they want to have that discussion I would sit down and participate. I have no preconceived notions either way.’’

What do you anticipate as your greatest challenge?

“Biggest problem is we already have taken a lot of cuts over the last 10-12 years. We have a mission and need to make sure we have the manpower. That is probably the biggest one. We know we are not going to flush with resources.’’

One of his goals is to make the operation of the IDNR more public friendly.

Park fees?

His biggest questions would be how do you collect them and will it actually increase revenues.

What do you most look forward to doing as director?

“Opportunity to be involved with things I care about passionately.’’

He points to his eight years of working with Soil and Water Conservation District. He planted 150 acres for conservation on the family farm: wetland and forest restoration and buffer strips. They do no-till farming.

Do you want the bobcat hunting/trapping bill reintroduced?

“I just came back from the turkey [NWTF convention] and they said, `If you got bobcats, you got a problem.’ ‘’

He mainly wants it “to give the IDNR the opportunity to manage the species.’’

And he does expect the legislation to wind its way through the legislature once again.

“I anticipate it coming up again and we would obviously support,’’ said Rosenthal, who expects Gov. Rauner to also support it.

Any changes with the Illinois Conservation Foundation? (Traditionally, the executive director has been a job changed with any political change.)

“We don’t intend to change [executive director Eric Schmidt]. I met with him. We have the same goals. I don’t see any reason to right now..’’

Rosenthal has been involved with raising money for the ICF and some youth events.

Tidbits

Rosenthal’s most memorable whitetail is the first one he shot in Wyoming. It scored 176 and was 24 inches wide.

“The goal is still to get as many people in the outdoors as possible,’’ he said of the deer issues.

