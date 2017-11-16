Illinois duck numbers up, mallard/black duck hybrids: Yetter’s blog

Duck numbers were up over recent average numbers in the aerial surveys, as Aaron Yetter notes in his blog. There’s an interesting note on mallard/black duck hybrids if you read to the end.

Click here for much information about the aerial surveys and, more importantly, about the Stephen A. Forbes Biological Station, located along the Illinois River on Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge near Havana. Established in 1894, “it is the oldest inland field station in North America and one of nine field stations of the Illinois Natural History Survey. The Frank C. Bellrose Waterfowl Research Center is housed at the Forbes Biological Station.”

As to the photo above, Yetter emailed:

By coincidence, a friend of the Forbes Biological Station sent me a photo of a mallard x black duck hybrid he harvested this week on Quiver Creek adjacent to Chautauqua NWR.

Here is Yetter’s blog for the week: