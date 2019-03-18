Illinois’ early catch-and-release trout fishing: An explanation

A Fly fisher working Rock Creek during one of the first early fly-fishing, catch-and-release seasons. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

I didn’t see the early catch-and-release fly-fishing season listed in the spring trout release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

And I was afraid that the early fly-fishing season, one of the cooler things the IDNR has done in recent years, was going away.

It is not.

But it is now more generally described as an early catch-and-release season at nine early-stocked sites. The key words there are catch-and-release.

So I asked for an explanation. IDNR spokesman Ed Cross sent this explanation: