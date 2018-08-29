Illinois football program gets millions to build new center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Illinois Foundation is getting a $20 million donation, including $15 million for the Fighting Illini Football Performance Center.

The money is coming from the H.D. Smith Foundation. Henry Dale Smith started H.D. Smith, a medical wholesale company based in Springfield, Illinois.

Chris and Dale Smith say they’re honoring their late father and mother Betty and the couple’s passion for Illinois football.

The Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center will be a 107,000-square-foot facility with space for strength and conditioning, sports medicine, locker rooms, offices for coaches and more. Construction will be completed before the 2019 season.

In this Aug. 14, 2018, photo Illinois head football coach Lovie Smith watches his players during training camp at the Campus Rec Fields in Urbana, Ill. A year's worth of experience, intensive strength training and an emerging leader at quarterback could combine to give Illinois a realistic shot at playing some winning football. | Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette via AP

The Smith Foundation’s gift also includes $3 million for athletes to return and complete their degrees.