Former Oklahoma WR A.D. Miller becomes latest major Illinois transfer addition

Former Oklahoma wide receiver A.D. Miller will transfer to Illinois for the 2019 season, the university announced Monday. Miller, who started 10 games in his career with the Sooners, is the latest prominent name off the transfer market to agree to join the Fighting Illini as part of a big month for the program.

He plans to enroll with the school this spring and will be eligible to play for one season.

The Fighting Illini originally pursued signing Miller when he was coming out of high school as a three-star recruit from Texas, but he ended up signing with Oklahoma after originally committing to Illinois. The receiver failed to carve out a major role with the Sooners, however, never recording more than 12 catches or 145 receiving yards in each of his three seasons.

Illinois has been active in pursing players like Miller on the transfer market this offseason. The team already added former Miami receiver Jeff Thomas and Georgia tight end Luke Ford in recent weeks. Thomas recorded 35 catches for 563 yards in 11 games with the Hurricanes this season. Ford, a native of Carterville, Illinois, played sparingly as a freshman for the Bulldogs, but the former four-star recruit provides big-time size (6-6, 252 pounds) at the position.

Miller, who is listed at 6-3 and 193 pounds, recorded seven catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns in seven games with the Sooners in 2018. He totaled 21 catches for 236 yards and four touchdowns in his time with OU.