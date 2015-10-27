Illinois hunting: Archery up, waterfowl notes

Among the notes about Illinois hunting are that archery harvest of deer continues to be well ahead of last year, crop harvest is nearly complete statewide and the opening days of waterfowl hunting are fair at public sites in northeast Illinois.

WATERFOWL

At Braidwood Lake on central-zone opening weekend, 79 hunters bagged 60 ducks and two geese; while 98 hunters at Mazonia lakes took 41 ducks. In the second weekend in the north, Heidecke Lake drew few hunters: seven boats reported 15 ducks Saturday; eight boats, 11 ducks Sunday. At William Powers (Wolf Lake), 11 hunters took two geese and two other Saturday; 19 hunters took one goose, one mallard and four others Sunday.

CROP HARVEST

The incredibly fast crop harvest goes on in Illinois. Both corn and beans were 93 percent complete by Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 79 and 82, respectively.

ARCHERY DEER

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources on archery harvest of deer:

ARCHERY DEER Through Monday, October 26, 2015, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 17,187 deer, compared to 15,610 for the same period in 2014. Harvest to date has consisted of 66% does and 34% males (11415; 5772). Twenty-five percent of the harvest has been antlered bucks (4,334). Top five counties are currently Pike (524), Fulton (480), Jefferson (464), JoDaviess (354), and Williamson (343). A table of county results is attached. Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx Paul Shelton, Manager

Forest Wildlife Program

Here is the county-by-county breakdwon