Illinois hunting: Archery up, waterfowl notes

Among the notes about Illinois hunting are that archery harvest of deer continues to be well ahead of last year, crop harvest is nearly complete statewide and the opening days of waterfowl hunting are fair at public sites in northeast Illinois.

WATERFOWL

At Braidwood Lake on central-zone opening weekend, 79 hunters bagged 60 ducks and two geese; while 98 hunters at Mazonia lakes took 41 ducks. In the second weekend in the north, Heidecke Lake drew few hunters: seven boats reported 15 ducks Saturday; eight boats, 11 ducks Sunday. At William Powers (Wolf Lake), 11 hunters took two geese and two other Saturday; 19 hunters took one goose, one mallard and four others Sunday.

CROP HARVEST

The incredibly fast crop harvest goes on in Illinois. Both corn and beans were 93 percent complete by Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 79 and 82, respectively.

ARCHERY DEER

Here is the word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources on archery harvest of deer:

Through Monday, October 26, 2015, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 17,187 deer, compared to 15,610 for the same period in 2014.

Harvest to date has consisted of 66% does and 34% males (11415; 5772). Twenty-five percent of the harvest has been antlered bucks (4,334). Top five counties are currently Pike (524), Fulton (480), Jefferson (464), JoDaviess (354), and Williamson (343). A table of county results is attached.

Up-to-date archery harvest figures (for either deer or turkey) by county/state sites can be tracked on the web at http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/IDNRHarvestQuery.aspx

Here is the county-by-county breakdwon

County 2014 2015
Adams 302 312
Alexander 35 39
Bond 102 128
Boone 50 51
Brown 158 200
Bureau 190 211
Calhoun 136 172
Carroll 167 188
Cass 134 149
Champaign 112 112
Christian 155 167
Clark 168 176
Clay 137 149
Clinton 112 105
Coles 168 190
Cook 28 34
Crawford 176 243
Cumberland 75 111
DeKalb 55 59
DeWitt 155 195
Douglas 46 58
Dupage 6 9
Edgar 94 124
Edwards 44 63
Effingham 102 127
Fayette 140 203
Ford 18 16
Franklin 276 292
Fulton 481 480
Gallatin 68 69
Greene 151 181
Grundy 115 125
Hamilton 123 175
Hancock 140 180
Hardin 72 85
Henderson 62 68
Henry 170 157
Iroquois 107 128
Jackson 263 309
Jasper 139 136
Jefferson 405 464
Jersey 109 155
JoDaviess 335 354
Johnson 177 216
Kane 85 83
Kankakee 113 95
Kendall 55 63
Knox 304 320
Lake 98 91
LaSalle 244 257
Lawrence 106 123
Lee 174 148
Livingston 90 98
Logan 72 99
Macon 149 152
Macoupin 227 281
Madison 269 261
Marion 261 295
Marshall 100 106
Mason 89 110
Massac 53 57
McDonough 138 134
McHenry 166 159
McLean 188 176
Menard 105 102
Mercer 138 168
Monroe 107 103
Montgomery 181 224
Morgan 129 150
Moultrie 111 124
Ogle 241 253
Peoria 304 274
Perry 193 247
Piatt 62 47
Pike 528 524
Pope 159 178
Pulaski 62 59
Putnam 79 100
Randolph 238 301
Richland 75 97
Rock Island 234 230
Saline 128 143
Sangamon 193 204
Schuyler 186 224
Scott 46 55
Shelby 193 235
St. Clair 159 205
Stark 43 41
Stephenson 179 164
Tazewell 181 201
Union 233 256
Vermilion 269 310
Wabash 62 62
Warren 80 82
Washington 127 146
Wayne 209 250
White 121 134
Whiteside 184 146
Will 223 218
Williamson 306 343
Winnebago 137 137
Woodford 166 177
Total 15610 17187

 

 

 

