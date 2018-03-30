Illinois politicians could learn from Loyola’s humility and teamwork

Loyola's Marques Townes (left) and Ben Richardson celebrate after defeating Kansas State on to advance to the Final Four in San Antonio. | Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The surprising triumphs of the underdog Loyola Ramblers have captivated and inspired even those who are not glued to their television screens during March Madness.

Is there something we can learn from this basketball team that would help us move past the political divisions and stalemate that threatens the future of our state?

These young basketball players amaze us with their unselfishness as well as their talent and work ethic. They are guided by a coach, Porter Moser, who taught them to submerge their egos to the team effort.

Unlike other teams that obsess about the above-rim game, high-flying dunks, alley-oops and grandstanding for fans the Loyola Ramblers rely on the fundamentals of solid defense, setting plays wisely, executing time tested lay ups relentlessly and practicing exceptional sportsmanship on the court. Loyola’s core humility and respect for each other even allow for a little fun.

OPINION

The Loyola Ramblers persist and prevail against teams with bigger players and reputations by making the extra pass, valuing assists as much as three-pointers and power jams. That enables a different hero to step forward every game as we saw with late-minute heroics from Donte Ingram, Clayton Custer and Marcus Townes. Ben Richardson’s remarkable three-point clinic against Kansas State was made possible by passes from teammates who recognized that he was the one with the hot hand.

Loyola won the only NCAA championship by a Chicago team 55 years ago, because their coach was willing to break the unwritten rule of playing no more than two African-Americans at a time. Coach George Ireland wanted to win and if it took four talented African-Americans to win, they were going to play.

So how would these qualities translate to the fraught state of Illinois politics?

Well among other things, members of our General Assembly can embrace cooperation and find counterparts across the aisle who share common ground on specific issues. Like the basketball player with the hot hand, a legislator with a good idea should be able to gather support from others across the political spectrum.

Our elected leaders can decide that the future health of the state of Illinois is more important than individual careers and that doing what’s necessary to guarantee that future is more important than winning the next election.

They can abide by the mantra that a lot can be accomplished if you don’t care who gets the credit.

It’d be nice to see our elected officials lace up, huddle up, put their arms around one another and for once demonstrate to the tax-paying electorate of this state some focus, discipline, urgency, maturity and hunger at the buzzer.

Or at least work as a team because Illinois doesn’t have anymore time remaining on the clock.

We can take inspiration from wherever it comes. Regardless who wins the NCAA championship, Loyola’s exciting march to the Final Four offers lessons worth taking to heart.

Thom Serafin is CEO and founder of Serafin and Associates, a Chicago-based public affairs consulting firm. He also is a longtime political analyst on FOX32 Chicago.