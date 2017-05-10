O’Brien: Simeon’s Kezo Brown hospitalized, may miss senior season

The twisting saga of Kezo Brown’s high school career has taken another dramatic turn. The Simeon senior is currently in a psychiatric hospital and it is possible he will miss the upcoming season.

“I don’t know if he will come back and play this year,” Kezo’s dad, Marquis Brown Sr. said. “This is heartbreaking. I don’t want my son to have to go through this. I don’t want to lose my son. It’s rough here in Chicago.”

Brown was the freshman phenom from the state’s class of 2018. The only freshman in Simeon history to receive more playing time than Brown was Jabari Parker. He participated in the USA U16 national team training camp and clearly seemed destined to become the city’s next star basketball attraction.

The first turn arrived sophomore year, it was a disaster. Brown stopped playing basketball due to an undisclosed health issue. His junior season was triumphant. Brown returned and was excellent, he scored 26 points for the Wolverines in the city title title game.

