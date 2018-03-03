Illinois State beats Southern Illinois in MVC semifinal, will face Loyola

Phil Fayne scored 26 points to lead Illinois State to a 76-68 overtime victory over Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinals in St. Louis. The Cardinals advance to face Loyola in the final Sunday.

Fayne shot 7-for-12 from the field and 12-for-17 from the free-throw line. He also had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Cardinals (18-14).

Armon Fletcher and Sean Lloyd Jr. led the Salukis (20-13) with 15 points each. Kavion Pippen, Bulls great Scottie Pippen’s nephew, had 10 rebounds for SIU.