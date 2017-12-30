Illinois survives against visiting Grand Canyon

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Leron Black scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Illinois past Grand Canyon University 62-58 on Saturday.

Da’Monte Williams only scored 3 points for the Illini, but he made them count. With Illinois up by one with 17 seconds left, Williams sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key to seal the victory for the Illini.

Trent Frazier scored 14 points and Michael Finke added 9 for Illinois (10-5).

Grand Canyon (10-5) was led by Keonta Vernon’s 14 points, while Alessandro Lever scored 13 and Oscar Frayer added 10 points.

The Antelopes led 32-27 at the half. The lead changed hands five times in the first half.

Illinois went 25-57 from the field (44 percent), while Grand Canyon went 23-64 (36 percent). The Illini out-rebounded the Antelopes 44-33.

BIG PICTURE:

Grand Canyon: One of the better defensive teams in the nation, the Antelopes forced 20 Illinois turnovers that netted 18 points.

Illinois: The deeper Illini bench proved too much for Grand Canyon, outscoring the Antelopes 25-15.

UP NEXT:

Grand Canyon travels to Seattle University on January 6 in the Western Athletic Conference.

Illinois, which is 0-2 in the Big Ten, returns to conference play at Minnesota, Jan. 3.